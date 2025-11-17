SEASONAL ALLERGIES to Kick Off the Holiday Season at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kick off the holidays with a quirky group of friends and family navigating the stresses of the season in the hilarious comedy "Seasonal Allergies," Nov. 21-30 at the Kelsey Theatre on the West Windsor Campus of Mercer County Community College.

"Seasonal Allergies," a comedy about life in between Thanksgiving and New Year's, features a group of friends in their late 30's getting together during the holiday season. Pete, a broken-hearted, soon-to-be divorcee winds up staying with his sister Julia, her husband, and their karate-loving son Charlie. But the couple didn't expect their guest to turn their house upside down, and take an extended vacation-in their living room!

Alison and J.D. are the best friends who are starting a family and due any day with their first child, while Emily is the widow neighbor whose tree was hit by a car-Pete's car- which is then dragged into the Shelby household to be used as a Christmas tree. Let the neuroses of the holiday season begin!

The ensemble cast of "Seasonal Allergies" includes Lauren Aponte, Montgomery, N.J.; Christopher Schmalbach, Lawrenceville, N.J.; Evelyn Braynor, Lawrence, N.J.; Wendy Green, East Brunswick, N.J.; Kane Black, Hamilton, N.J.; Becky Hart, Princeton, N.J.; Corey McKinnon, Ewing, N.J.; and Geyby Aguilar, Jersey City, N.J.

Members of the production crew include Director Lauren Fogarty, Mount Laurel, N.J.; Assistant Director Garrett Gallinot, Barnegat, N.J.; Producer Haley Schmalback, Lawrenceville, N.J.; and State Manager Dekota Homer, Hamilton, N.J. Lighting design is by Judi Parrish of Ewing, N.J., and sound design is by Eric Collins of Trenton, N.J.

Dates and showtimes for "Seasonal Allergies" are Friday, Nov. 21 and Nov. 28 at 8 p.m., with matinee performances Saturday, Nov. 22 and Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. Performances are at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.