Rock The Bells Festival Returns with Busta Rhymes, Redman, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rock The Bells, the pioneering Hip-Hop platform founded by LL Cool J, has officially announced the lineup for its 2025 festival. In partnership with the Black Promoters Collective, the festival will make its New Jersey debut at Newark’s Prudential Center on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Tickets are available here.

This year’s theme, Class of 2025: Summer’s Kool, sets the tone for a standout celebration of musical legends, cultural trailblazers, and the lasting impact of Hip-Hop. The evening will carry the energy of a Hip-Hop homecoming, where iconic voices across the genre come together to celebrate the sound, the style, and the spirit of the culture.

This year’s lineup spans generations and genres, bringing together hitmakers and cultural torchbearers, including Busta Rhymes, Redman, Eric B. & Rakim, Remy Ma, Too $hort, Scarface, Plies, Boosie, Fabolous, Lil’ Mo, and more. Hosted by the first lady of rap, Roxanne Shante, and soundtracked by the legendary Kid Capri, the night promises to be a masterclass in Hip-Hop and artistry. Paying homage to one of the most influential labels in Black music history, the Uptown Records Celebration—curated by DJ Eddie F—will feature performances by Al B. Sure!, Donell Jones, Christopher Williams, Soul For Real, and others, delivering a set full of songs the culture knows and loves. Additional artists will be announced.

Before being offered to the general public, the Rock the Bells Festival goes on presale from Tuesday, April 23, at 10:00 AM EST to Thursday, April 25, at 11:59 p.m. EST. The local, venue, and promoter presale begins on Thursday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. EST and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 25, at 10:00 AM EST at Ticketmaster.com.

Busta Rhymes and Redman will deliver their signature, high-energy performances and lyrical fire, while Philly legends State Property return as a full squad, ready to bring the bars and pressure that defined a generation. The unstoppable lyrical powerhouse and one of Hip-Hop’s most formidable voices, Remy Ma, with a triumphant performance - joined by East Coast originations KRS-One and Big Daddy Kane, delivering the golden-era weight, wisdom, and presence only they can bring. In addition, Fabolous, known for his smooth delivery and clever word play will grace the stage along with powerhouse R&B sensation, Lil Mo, who will deliver a soulful, raw and unforgettable set.

Too $hort, a true pioneer of West Coast rap, joins Houston legend Scarface, known for his soulful storytelling. The South’s got something to say — fan favorites Boosie and Plies will add their own raw and unapologetic flair to the lineup.

Eric B. & Rakim, two of the most influential figures in Hip-Hop, reunite for a rare, must-see performance, while Capone-N-Noreaga, the duo that defined late '90s East Coast rap, is reuniting on stage as well with their gritty lyricism and street anthems. Additional performances include the underground anthem kings M.O.P. and Coast Contra, who represent the new generation of lyricists as they make waves in Hip-Hop with their intricate, explosive delivery.

For the first time, the festival will host a historic Uptown Records celebration, curated by Uptown alum, Untouchables Entertainment Group Founder, and multi-platinum producer DJ Eddie F. This landmark moment brings together the legendary voices that defined Uptown’s Signature Sound and reunites the artists whose music helped shape an era of music and culture.

ABOUT ROCK THE BELLS

Founded in 2018 by LL Cool J, Rock The Bells is the preeminent voice of timeless and classic Hip-Hop that stands firm as an anchor, trusted authority, and generational bridge for the culture. As a guardian of Hip-Hop, Rock The Bells preserves the genre’s legacy while elevating its influence through storytelling, experiences, and innovation that connect pioneers with rising voices. The Rock The Bells Festival serves as the company's flagship live event, bringing the ultimate celebration of Hip-Hop music, art, and culture to the stage.

Comments