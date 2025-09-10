 tracker
Rock Musical SOUL SEARCHING Will Be Performed in Concert at Symphony Space

The performance is on Tuesday, September 30th at 7:30PM.

By: Sep. 10, 2025
Rock Musical SOUL SEARCHING Will Be Performed in Concert at Symphony Space
The Rock Musical SOUL SEARCHING will play "in concert" at The Center at West Park's Evolution Festival later this month. This special performance featuring a cast from Broadway and national tours as well as a live rock band will be held on Tuesday, September 30th at 7:30PM at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater.

The Rock Musical SOUL SEARCHING, an entirely sung-through burst of pop rock energy, follows a successful attorney living on New York's Upper West Side as she embarks on a comedic and ultimately poignant search for her elusive soulmate with the help of her married friends, all engulfed in relationship challenges of their own.

Creative Team

Music & Lyrics by Avi Kunstler

Book, Additional Music & Lyrics & Director: Matt Okin

New Arrangements & Music Supervisor/Guitar: Ben Shanblatt

Musical Director: Paolo Perez

Musical Consultant: Collin Couvillion

Assistant Director/Producer: Haia R'nana Bchiri

Dramaturg/Producer: Michael Gurin

Production Consultant: Joey Liberti

Production Assistant: Perla Brodchandel

Original Bandleader/Associate Producer: Jon Taub

Cast: Emily Schuletheis as 'Brenda', JP Qualters as 'Michael & The Date Shifter', Keith Weiss as the 'Rabbi', Kaitlyn Davis as 'Rachel', Wesley Carpenter as 'Sara', and Hannah Bonnett as 'Becky'. The swings are English Bernhardt and James Oblak.




