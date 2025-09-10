Rock Musical SOUL SEARCHING Will Be Performed in Concert at Symphony Space

The performance is on Tuesday, September 30th at 7:30PM.
The Rock Musical SOUL SEARCHING will play "in concert" at The Center at West Park's Evolution Festival later this month. This special performance featuring a cast from Broadway and national tours as well as a live rock band will be held on Tuesday, September 30th at 7:30PM at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater.
The Rock Musical SOUL SEARCHING, an entirely sung-through burst of pop rock energy, follows a successful attorney living on New York's Upper West Side as she embarks on a comedic and ultimately poignant search for her elusive soulmate with the help of her married friends, all engulfed in relationship challenges of their own.
Music & Lyrics by Avi Kunstler
Book, Additional Music & Lyrics & Director: Matt Okin
New Arrangements & Music Supervisor/Guitar: Ben Shanblatt
Musical Director: Paolo Perez
Musical Consultant: Collin Couvillion
Assistant Director/Producer: Haia R'nana Bchiri
Dramaturg/Producer: Michael Gurin
Production Consultant: Joey Liberti
Production Assistant: Perla Brodchandel
Original Bandleader/Associate Producer: Jon Taub
Cast: Emily Schuletheis as 'Brenda', JP Qualters as 'Michael & The Date Shifter', Keith Weiss as the 'Rabbi', Kaitlyn Davis as 'Rachel', Wesley Carpenter as 'Sara', and Hannah Bonnett as 'Becky'. The swings are English Bernhardt and James Oblak.
Videos