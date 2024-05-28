Ristorante Lucca Reveals Line Up Of Talent In June Featuring Paula Johns, Eddie Bruce & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With music five nights a week planned by the award-winning pianist/music director of Ristorante Lucca and Piano Lounge, Dean Schneider, there will be entertainment to please all guests at this upscale Italian restaurant in Bordentown, NJ. Schneider said, “I am honored to work with such talented singers and musicians at Ristorante Lucca, and June will be a month with lots of energy and magical musical evenings.” Ristorante Lucca and Piano Lounge is located just off the New Jersey Turnpike and Routes 295, 206 and 130. The street location is 144 US-130 in Bordentown, NJ. The music begins at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge for music.

Every Tuesday, guests are treated to Schneider playing solo piano in the Piano Lounge. The four other nights of the week, guest singers and musicians accompany the Dean Schneider Trio. Here is the June schedule of guest artists from Wednesday to Saturday nights:



Saturday, June 1st - Carl Jenkins

Wednesday, June 5th - Paula Johns

Thursday, June 6th - Jazz Night with Saxophonist Louis Taylor

Friday, June 7th - Eddie Bruce

Saturday, June 8th - Charlene Holloway



Wednesday, June 12th - Ladies Night with Charlene Holloway and Carl Jenkins

Thursday, June 13th - Jazz Night with Trumpeter Tony DeSantis

Friday, June 14th - Paula Johns

Saturday, June 15th - Eddie Bruce



Wednesday, June 19th - Paula Johns

Thursday, June 20th - Jazz Night with Trumpeter Bob Ferguson

Friday, June 21st - Eddie Bruce

Saturday, June 22nd - Carl Jenkins



Wednesday, June 26th - Sinatra Night with Bruce Klauber

Thursday, June 27th - Jazz Night with Trumpeter Danny Tobias

Friday, June 28th - Eddie Bruce

Saturday, June 29th - Charlene Holloway



