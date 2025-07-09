Rick Springfield Brings I WANT MY '80S TOUR to NJPAC in July

Featuring John Waite, Wang Chung, and Paul Young.
Get ready to turn back the clock as Rick Springfield brings his I Want My '80s Tour to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, July 12 at 7PM. The GRAMMY-winning rocker will be joined by fellow '80s icons John Waite, Wang Chung, and Paul Young for a high-energy night of nostalgia, neon, and timeless hits.
Springfield will perform fan favorites including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” and “Human Touch.” The night also features John Waite performing “Missing You,” Wang Chung with “Everybody Have Fun Tonight,” and Paul Young with “Every Time You Go Away” and “Come Back and Stay”
This one-night-only event promises to deliver the spirit, sound, and style of the decade that defined a generation.
Saturday, July 12 at 7PM
NJPAC – Prudential Hall
One Center Street, Newark, NJ 07102
Tickets: $59.00 – $149.00
Tickets are on sale now at NJPAC.org, by phone at 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or at the NJPAC Box Office.
Videos