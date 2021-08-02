Richard Thompson to Perform at NJPAC This December

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome English Guitarist, Singer, and Songwriter Richard Thompson on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

English guitarist, singer, and songwriter Richard Thompson was a pioneer of '60s British folk-rock as a member of the storied Fairport Convention. He's known worldwide for his masterful musicianship and darkly witty lyrics that range from coffee-bitter to hymnal-haunting.

Over a storied career, he's released dozens of albums, toured extensively, and even received the OBE from Queen Elizabeth. His influence can't be overstated-his music has been covered by everybody from Robert Plant, Don Henley, and Elvis Costello to REM, Sleater-Kinney, and David Byrne. He joins us fresh off his all-star 70th birthday bash at London's Royal Albert Hall, where he was lauded by rock royalty including Pink Floyd's David Gilmour and Loudon Wainwright III.

Tickets to see Richard Thompson are on-sale Friday, August 6th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.