R&B Superstar, Tyrese Set To Perform At NJPAC This April

R&B superstar Tyrese Gibson will perform at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 27th, at 7 p.m. He is set to deliver a concert featuring his chart-topping songs like "Sweet Lady" and "How You Gonna Act Like That."

Tyrese's most recent studio album, *Black Rose*, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and included the single "Shame," which topped the Billboard Adult R&B Songs Chart for 16 consecutive weeks.

Since releasing his self-titled debut album in 1998, Tyrese has earned six GRAMMY nominations and recorded numerous hits, including "Shame," "Sweet Lady," and "How You Gonna Act Like That." Last year, he released *Beautiful Pain, a heartbreak album with a nostalgic sound. When he's not captivating audiences with his incredible voice, he is busy acting in films, including the Fast & Furious franchise and Baby Boy, a coming-of-age hood classic.

Born Tyrese Darnell Gibson in Los Angeles, Tyrese began his career at the age of 14, performing at talent shows in the Watts area of L.A. After starring in a Coca-Cola commercial, he landed a recording contract and released his self-titled debut album in 1998. The album reached No. 17 on the Billboard 200, sold over 1 million copies, and earned him his first GRAMMY nomination for "Sweet Lady" in the category of Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. Following this, his sophomore album, 2000 Watts, released in 2001, and “I Wanna Go There,” secured him a second GRAMMY nomination for "How You Gonna Act Like That."

