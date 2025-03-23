Randolph High School To Present MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION

Performances run April 3 through April 5, 2025.
Randolph High School Drama Club has announced its spring musical Mean Girls: High School Version, the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning
creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer JEFF
RICHMOND ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), and lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally
Blonde the Musical).
Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but
nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois.
Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but
ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she
learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.
Mean Girls: High School Version at Randolph High School's cast and crew
features Sophia Dominguez, Mikayla Watkins, Tingyu Yuan, Hannah Hutchinson, Alexa
Rowe, Brendan Angilello, Liam Rose, Vaishnavi Swarna, Harsh Magdum, Elizabeth
Cooper, Jeffrey Allen, Ashly Alphonse, Samantha Walker, Emma Basa, Emma
Carothers, Cara DeConto, Marcus Mosquera, Veronica Pope, Lauren Rogers, Emily
Russo, Pinda Pittari, Kalee Hansen, Yarden Kahana, Elliana Briones, Rebecca
Ohlssen, Julie Dennison, Jayna Josaphet, Alba Vicuna Barzola, Gabriella Ruiz, Hanna
Augustine, Lucas Love, Emma Villalobos, Aaryan Ragahavan, Justine McMaster, Alexa
Rosenbaum, Maya Torres, Caroline Wyka, Sophia VanAntwerp, Stacy Castro, Michael
Golender, Jordan Dobis, Anthony Golda, Dane Fordahl, Alexandra Golda, Josh Dobis,
John DeBruycker, and Freddie Sanchez.
The creative team includes direction and choreography by Jeorgi Smith, musical
direction by Ethan Smith, assistant direction and costumes by Alicia Cadmus, pit
direction by Matthew Swiss with student assistant direction by Elizabeth Cooper. The
production is stage managed by Carolyn Marconi and assistant stage managed by
Hayley Ross and Emma Nisivoccia with scenic design by Anthony Vazzano and Matt
Kohere, properties by Hayley Ross, projections by Sarah Hall, student building by
Angela Resnick and student costuming designing by Amelia Richard.
Mean Girls: High School Version is rated PG-13, containing mature themes,
language, and bullying, similar to the original movie. Parental guidance is suggested.
Performances will take place Thursday, April 3rd at 7:00pm, Friday, April 4th
at 7:00pm, and Saturday, April 5th at 1:00pm and 7:00pm at Randolph High School, 511
Millbrook Ave, Randolph, NJ 07869.
