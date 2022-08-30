Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hoobastank & Lit, Peppa Pig, Jay Leno, and More Set For This Fall at MPAC

MPAC's 28th season gears up this fall as a diverse lineup of artists get set to take the stage including Tony Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry, blues favorite Robert Cray, Latin Grammy winner Nella, 90s alternative rock groups Hoobastank and Lit, and popular children's shows Peppa Pig and more. We'll even be inviting the afterlife with ghost hunter Amy Bruni!

Tickets for all events are available at www.MayoArts.Org or by calling the box office at 973-539-8008.

Please note that MPAC's schedule is subject to change. The following lineup doesn't contain any guest attractions scheduled in September or October. It is MPAC Presents only.

September events:

The Robert Cray Band

Friday, September 16, 2022 at 8 pm

Robert Cray has created a sound that rises from American roots and arrives today both fresh and familiar. In just over 40 years, Cray and his band have recorded 20 studio releases, 15 of which have been on the Billboard charts, and played bars, concert halls, festivals and arenas around the world.

$29-$59

Sinatra: A Man and His Music Starring Michael Martocci

Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 8 pm

Sinatra: A Man and His Music is a multi-media musical tribute that celebrates Frank Sinatra's career. Michael Martocci will debut some of the original arrangements by Quincy Jones from the legendary album, Sinatra at the Sands with Count Basie & his Orchestra. These are one-of-a-kind, never-heard-in-public arrangements as well as all the Sinatra classics. The show will also feature the 20 piece Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra led by Dean Schneider and comedian Tammy Pescatelli. Hosted by NJ 101.5's Bill Spadea.

$39-$79

An Evening with Renee Elise Goldsberry

Friday, September 30, 2022 at 8 pm

Best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical phenomenon Hamilton, Renée Elise Goldsberry is a multi-gifted actress and singer who has delivered award-winning performances both on Broadway and on screen. Renée's performance in Hamilton earned her a Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award, and Lucille Lortel Award. Currently, Renée can be seen starring in the Peacock series, Girls5Eva.

$49-$99

October Events:

The Wood Brothers

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Roots music trio the Wood Brothers, featuring brothers Chris (originally of Medeski, Martin & Wood) and Oliver Wood, along with multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix, bring a distinctive flair to their union of folk, blues, gospel, and jazz, as evidenced in their most recent release, Kingdom in My Mind.

$30-$50

Nella

Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Born in Venezuela, Nella skyrocketed to international renown fueled by her powerhouse voice and undeniable presence. Winner of the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist, her full-length debut, Voy (I Go) yielded the hit "Me Llaman Nella" (They Call Me Nella) which surpassed 1.4 million Spotify streams and 1.4 million views on YouTube. The title track was named the 14th best song of 2019 in any genre by the New York Times.

$29-$49

Masters of Illusion

Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Cutting-edge illusionists perform sleight-of-hand, perplexing interactive mind magic, hilarious comedy, dangerous escapes and large scale illusions that baffle and astound audience members of all ages.

$39-$69

Jay Leno

Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 8 pm

Jay Leno presents his hilarious take on the world when he performs his trademark brand of everyman humor that has made him one of America's favorite personalities.

$100-$150

Croce Plays Croce: 50th Anniversary of You Don't Mess Around With Jim

Friday, October 14, 2022 at 8 pm

Soulful singer A.J. Croce pays tribute to his father, the late, great Jim Croce, with a heartfelt night of music and stories featuring Jim Croce's enduring songs, such as "Time in A Bottle," "One Less Set of Footsteps" and "Operator," as well as A.J.'s own tunes, and songs that influenced both father and son.

$39-$59

Life with the Afterlife: A Supernatural Evening with Ghost Hunter Amy Bruni

Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 8 pm

Paranormal investigator, author, podcaster and star of Kindred Spirits and Ghost Hunters Amy Bruni shares hair-raising tales from her countless hours hunting ghosts at America's most haunted locations. Amy shares her unique approach to interacting with the spirits of the dead and those who encounter them. By the end of the night, you will question everything you thought you knew about the spirit world, and life after death.

$29-$79

Peppa Pig's Adventure

Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 1 pm and 5 pm

Come join Peppa on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises. Little piggies everywhere will love this 60-minute live musical experience! Ages 2 and up

$39-$59

Hoobastank & Lit: Tried & True Tour

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7 pm

An evening of power alternative rock headlined by Hoobastank ("The Reason," "Crawling in the Dark"), and featuring Lit ("My Own Worst Enemy," "Miserable"), with Alien Ant Farm ("Smooth Criminal," "Movies") and Kristopher Roe of The Ataris.

$39-$79

Glen Burtnik's The Summer of Love Concert -- Woodstock Edition (rescheduled from August)

Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8 pm

Glen Burtnik and the amazing Summer of Love band celebrate the songs of the Woodstock generation, the music that changed the world! Featuring the music of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Jimi Hendrix, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Jefferson Airplane and many more.

$29-$69

Better Than Ezra: Legends of the Fall 2022 Tour

Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 8 pm

Named one of the "100 Greatest Alternative Artists of All Time" by Billboard, Better Than Ezra is known for such rock staples as "Good," "Desperately Wanting " and "King of New Orleans." Better Than Ezra's hummable melodies, unshakable guitar riffs, and confessional lyrics have cemented the group as an enduring force in rock music since 1988.

$40-$70

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza

Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 12 pm and 4 pm

The Pollstar-nominated Disney Junior tour is back with an ALL-NEW show, Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza! This show brings beloved Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel Super Heroes together live on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics and more. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music. Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious green rain, wind and smoke keep interrupting the fun. Can Spidey and his Amazing Friends help save the Costume Palooza? Come join the party! Ages 2 and up

$39-$69