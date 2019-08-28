Remember Jones Celebrates The Who's 'Tommy' Two Days Only at the Axelrod Pac September 7 & 8

As the nation commemorates the 50th anniversary of Woodstock this month, Remember Jones jumps into the festivities by presenting The Who's entire "Tommy" album, which the band released 50 years ago and played in its entirety at Woodstock.

The Axelrod PAC will present only three shows: September 7 at 8:00 PM and September 8 at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

Jones directed and starred in the sold-out musical "Hair in Concert" at the Axelrod PAC last August alongside Constantine Mouralis, and has led his band in tribute recreations of Freddie Mercury, Joe Cocker, Amy Winehouse, Jeff Buckley, and Dean Martin.

Just completing a 25-state summer tour, Jones returns to the Axelrod PAC with his full 14-piece band with six special guests. The concert features Lance Larson as Uncle Ernie; JaQuita May as The Acid Queen; Billy Walton as The Hawker; Daimon Santa Maria as Cousin Kevin; Taylor Tote as Sally Simpson; Bobby Lynch as The Pinball Wizard; Rick Barry as The Specialist, and Remember Jones as Tommy.

"TOMMY was a groundbreaking album and the first of its kind," offers Jones. "I'm honored to celebrate its 50th Anniversary with so many incredible musicians and personalities who breathe new life into The Who's iconic rock opera."

Formerly of the Lord Gunner Group, Lance Larson, co-owner of Asbury Park's famed Wonder Bar, will be playing Uncle Ernie. Larson is himself a music icon at the Jersey Shore, having promoted now famous rockers like Jon Bon Jovi and the Smithereens.

Recording artist JaQuita May, creating the role of the Acid Queen, has performed with Steven Van Zandt, Roger Sanchez and others. Last summer she played Dionne in Remember Jones's "Hair" concerts at the Axelrod.

"Tommy" will be performed on Saturday September 7 at 8PM and Sunday at 2PM and 7PM.

Tickets can be purchased at www.axelrodartscenter.com and range from $51 to $58. Group rates are available for parties of ten or more by contacting lauryn@axelrodartscenter.org. The theater, which is located at 100 Grant Avenue in Deal Park, NJ, is handicap accessible and provides free, ample parking onsite.

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is New Jersey's newest professional theater, specializing in the production of musical theater. APAC fosters artistic excellence by showcasing varied and distinct cultural programs that enrich the imaginative, intellectual, and creative soul, while cultivating an appreciation of diverse communities through the pursuit of the arts. For more information, please visit www.axelrodartscenter.com.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You