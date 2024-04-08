Registration Open for Mayo Performing Arts Center Summer 2024 Performing Arts School

Registration now open for summer classes at MPAC beginning this June.
Registration for MPAC's Summer Performing Arts Classes has begun.
A series of week-long and two-week long sessions will be held throughout June, July and August.
Registration will begin immediately and will be processed on a first come, first served basis. All classes must be paid for in full at the time of registration unless other arrangements have been made. All tuition is non-refundable one week prior to the first day of the session. All tuition payments include a non-refundable $50 processing and registration fee. Limited scholarships available based on need. Please email pas@mayoarts.org for more information
Broadway Kids (Ages 7-10)
Session 1: June 24 – June 28, 2024
Session 2: July 8 – July 12, 2024
Session 3: August 5 – 9, 2024
Weekdays: 9:00am – 3:00pm
$400 per session
Have fun while working on musical theatre skills including singing technique, movement, stage presence, acting and more! Students will work on their own mini musical which they will present on the MPAC stage on the ﬁnal day of class!
Musical Theatre Workshop (Ages 10-15)
Session 1: July 8 – July 19, 2024
Session 2: July 22 – August 2, 2024
Weekdays: 9:00am – 3:00pm
$675 per session
Become a triple threat musical theatre performer in this exciting two week workshop! Work on singing skills, song performance, acting, improvisation and stage presence! Students learn professional rehearsal techniques as they put their skills to use in an end of session main stage performance for family and friends!
Advanced Teen Musical Theatre Conservatory (Ages 13-18)
July 22 – August 2, 2024
Weekdays: 9:00am – 3:00pm
$675 per session
Come and experience a true summer stock rehearsal process while working with professional teachers and directors! Mornings will be spent in the conservatory training program and focus on vocal technique, song performance, acting skills, character development and much more! Afternoons will be spent rehearsing a Main Stage production to be presented on the ﬁnal class. Enrollment by permission or audition only. Please email pas@mayoarts.org for registration info.
Young Actors Workshop (Ages 9-12)
July 15 – July 19, 2024
Weekdays: 9:00am – 3:00pm
$400 per session
If you act but you're not interested in a musical theatre program, then this is for you! Work on acting skills, character development and improvisation in a fun and creative atmosphere. Students will work on a selection of scenes that they will present on the MPAC stage on the ﬁnal day of class.
Teen Actors Workshop (Ages 13-18)
July 29 – August 9, 2024
Weekdays: 9:00am – 3:00pm
$675 per session
Don't miss this exciting workshop for teens! This 2 week program will focus on advanced acting skills, character development and improvisation while rehearsing toward a ﬁnal performance!
Miracle Project (Ages 9-18)
July 9th – August 8th, 2024
Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:00pm – 4:30pm
Cost for the 10 Sessions: $200
The Miracle Project New Jersey is an evidence-based, groundbreaking program which helps children and young adults with autism and other special needs build communication and social skills, community, and greater self-esteem though music, acting, dance, acting and storytelling. This fun summer camp will involve peer mentors from our Performing Arts School program. Students will have a great time socializing, learning new skills and working toward a mini musical performance!
