Registration Open for Mayo Performing Arts Center Summer 2024 Performing Arts School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Registration for MPAC's Summer Performing Arts Classes has begun.

A series of week-long and two-week long sessions will be held throughout June, July and August.

Registration will begin immediately and will be processed on a first come, first served basis. All classes must be paid for in full at the time of registration unless other arrangements have been made. All tuition is non-refundable one week prior to the first day of the session. All tuition payments include a non-refundable $50 processing and registration fee. Limited scholarships available based on need. Please email pas@mayoarts.org for more information

Summer Classes:

Broadway Kids (Ages 7-10)

Session 1: June 24 – June 28, 2024

Session 2: July 8 – July 12, 2024

Session 3: August 5 – 9, 2024

Weekdays: 9:00am – 3:00pm

$400 per session

Have fun while working on musical theatre skills including singing technique, movement, stage presence, acting and more! Students will work on their own mini musical which they will present on the MPAC stage on the ﬁnal day of class!

Musical Theatre Workshop (Ages 10-15)

Session 1: July 8 – July 19, 2024

Session 2: July 22 – August 2, 2024

Weekdays: 9:00am – 3:00pm

$675 per session

Become a triple threat musical theatre performer in this exciting two week workshop! Work on singing skills, song performance, acting, improvisation and stage presence! Students learn professional rehearsal techniques as they put their skills to use in an end of session main stage performance for family and friends!

Advanced Teen Musical Theatre Conservatory (Ages 13-18)

July 22 – August 2, 2024

Weekdays: 9:00am – 3:00pm

$675 per session

Come and experience a true summer stock rehearsal process while working with professional teachers and directors! Mornings will be spent in the conservatory training program and focus on vocal technique, song performance, acting skills, character development and much more! Afternoons will be spent rehearsing a Main Stage production to be presented on the ﬁnal class. Enrollment by permission or audition only. Please email pas@mayoarts.org for registration info.

Young Actors Workshop (Ages 9-12)

July 15 – July 19, 2024

Weekdays: 9:00am – 3:00pm

$400 per session

If you act but you're not interested in a musical theatre program, then this is for you! Work on acting skills, character development and improvisation in a fun and creative atmosphere. Students will work on a selection of scenes that they will present on the MPAC stage on the ﬁnal day of class.

Teen Actors Workshop (Ages 13-18)

July 29 – August 9, 2024

Weekdays: 9:00am – 3:00pm

$675 per session

Don't miss this exciting workshop for teens! This 2 week program will focus on advanced acting skills, character development and improvisation while rehearsing toward a ﬁnal performance!

Miracle Project (Ages 9-18)

July 9th – August 8th, 2024

Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:00pm – 4:30pm

Cost for the 10 Sessions: $200

The Miracle Project New Jersey is an evidence-based, groundbreaking program which helps children and young adults with autism and other special needs build communication and social skills, community, and greater self-esteem though music, acting, dance, acting and storytelling. This fun summer camp will involve peer mentors from our Performing Arts School program. Students will have a great time socializing, learning new skills and working toward a mini musical performance!