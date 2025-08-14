Registration Now Open For NJPAC's TD Jazz For Teens 2025-26 Education Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Jersey Performing Arts Center is celebrating 28 years of offering thousands of high schoolers from Newark and beyond music lessons and performance experiences through its popular TD Jazz for Teens program. One of the first of many arts education institutions at NJPAC, it has grown into a nationally recognized and revered program producing stellar alumni such as MacArthur "Genius" Fellow Tyshawn Sorey. The 2025-26 school year is about to begin and is now accepting students for both the Fall 2025 and Spring 2026 semesters. Registration is now open and closes Sep 29.



TD Jazz for Teens is a comprehensive and sequential jazz education program that provides access to top-notch musical training and study with world-class working artists, opportunities for artistic exchange within the community, and college and career exploration. This school year offers classes in jazz history, theory/composition, technique, ensembles, music business, production, and more.

Prospective college students are guided through the application process. Students are given many performance opportunities as members of the James Moody Jazz Orchestra and/or George Wein Scholars Ensemble (performing at the Newport Jazz Festival). All students record their own compositions together in a studio setting. Field trips to Rutgers University-Newark's remarkable Institute of Jazz Studies, the largest archive of jazz-related materials in the world, are regular treats for students.



Since 2015, TD Jazz for Teens has been at the helm of Mark Gross, the Director of Jazz Instruction for NJPAC. A multiple GRAMMY-winning alto sax player and composer, Gross has performed and recorded with a roster of greats, including Dizzy Gillespie, Buster Williams, Nat Adderley, Dave Holland, Wynton Marsalis, and more. In addition to Gross, a roster of more than a dozen working jazz musicians including saxophonist Wayne Escoffery and guitarist Alex Wintz (himself an alumnus of the program) as well as celebrated percussionist Alvester Garnett and acclaimed, Russian-born trumpeter Valery Ponomarev, a Jazz Messenger, to name a few - make up the TD Jazz for Teens faculty. Even more bold-faced names, including 9x Grammy Award-winning bassist Christian McBride, the Arts Center's Jazz Advisor, vibraphonist Stefon Harris, and MacArthur "Genius" and Doris Duke Artist award winner Regina Carter offer master classes working directly with students.

NJPAC's Arts Education offerings reach more than 60,000 students and families through live performances, in-school residency programs and arts training classes. These programs bring the joy of dance, music, theater, and poetry directly to the classroom. Through its innovative residencies, Teaching Artists create stimulating performing arts experiences that engage students' imaginations and build self-confidence through positive self-expression. Its residencies help students learn to work together and develop their creative independence.



In addition to NJPAC's innovative In-School Programs, the Arts Center's comprehensive Arts Education Department offers an Arts Training Program that helps students at every level learn their artistic and technical skills they need to study acting, dance, instrumental music, vocal music, and musical theater. NJPAC also presents a SchoolTime Performance Series, which introduces students and their families to a world of entertainment and culture. NJPAC's Arts Education programs feature professional artists from a wide variety of traditions and performances of music, dance, storytelling, puppetry, and more.