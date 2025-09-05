Registration For Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers 2025 Fall Workshop Closes September 12

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop is now accepting registration for the 15-week 2025 Fall Workshop running September 13 through December 21. No experience is necessary, and all new applicants must complete an interview with the program director. Tuition is $425 for the first child and $395 for the second. The registration and tuition deadline are September 12, 2025. For more information, to schedule your interview, and to register please call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 – 0900.

Led by Broadway, Film, and Television veteran Michael Blevins, the YPW Fall Workshop is a 15-week intensive musical theatre workshop designed to meet the needs of beginning, intermediate, and advanced performers ages 8 - 18 interested in working in the theatre. With an emphasis on discipline, self-worth and the development of communication skills, this hands-on program is one of the few in the nation to utilize both formal classroom training in theatre arts and real-world practical production experience for young people. In the classroom, YPW students participate in a wide variety of subjects ranging from Acting to Tap, Theatre Dance to Voice, and everything in between. A variety of elective classes are offered based upon availability and can include stage combat, stage make-up, improv, radio production, stage management / technical theatre, audition technique, among various other areas of discipline all taught by industry professionals. The session culminates in a festival of shows featuring the presentation of full-scale musical productions. All registered students are guaranteed a part in at least one production.

For more information, or to schedule a YPW Fall Workshop interview visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.