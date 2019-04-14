RUMORS Comes to Exit 82 Theatre

Exit 82 Theatre Company is bringing Neil Simon's RUMORS to Downtown Toms River this spring with a modern twist on the hilarious comedy. Director Billy Cardone explains, "The comedy is written with a situational humor that is enjoyable and funny to everyone; almost like tuning into a sitcom on TV. The basis of the concept of our production of Rumors came from the question, 'why are we telling this story?' I like to begin every show with this question - in this case, I knew I wanted to make people laugh and help them escape for a while. I know when I need to escape I like to watch something mindless on TV. Here I can observe and even laugh at people in a situation that may just be a little bit more heightened and ridiculous than my own. Our cast delivers a hysterical, wild ride of a night that will allow anyone to leave all distractions at the door. The audience should be prepared to come and enjoy a night of comedy that will allow them to forget their own worries. Pack your favorite bottle of wine or six pack of beer and come join our houseguests for a dinner party that no one will forget. No one is flipping tables but it's sure to keep you entertained and laughing without any commercial breaks."

The non-profit company opened the Exit 82 Studio Theater, an immersive theater venue, on Main Street in downtown Toms River in July 2018. The space offers a unique, intimate theater experience and is BYOB for patrons over the age of 21 (beer and wine only).

"You'll be sure laugh your way through the evening as you watch a cast of very relatable characters gather for the anniversary party of their friends, Charley and Myra. But instead of celebrating, they are frantically navigating a series of events in a very comical manner. Our immersive theater space will give you an opportunity to experience a fresh and contemporary take on this classic farce," says Jennifer Shrestha, playing Chris. The cast also features Christie Schwartzman as Cassie, Joe Hausvater as Lenny, Aziza Callahan as Claire, David Jordan as Glenn, Billy Cardone as Ken, Kelsi Galya as Cookie, Nick Frascino as Ernie, Zack Bliss as Officer Welch, and Colin Ward as Officer Pudney.

Rumors runs three weeks in April; April 12 - April 14, April 18 - 20 and April 26 - 27, 2019. Tickets are general admission and are $26 for adults and $24 for seniors. Group rates and ADA seating are also available. Performances held at the Exit 82 Studio Theater, 73 Main Street, Toms River, NJ. Tickets on sale now at www.exit82theatre.com.

Celebrating eleven years in business, Exit 82 Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization has been on the Asbury Park Press "Best of the Best Theatre" list in Ocean County four years in a row. Since 2008, Exit 82 has involved over 1000 volunteers, in 30 productions and performed to over 41,177 patrons from all over the world. And with an eye on the next generation of performers Exit 82 runs a Creative and Performing Arts Academy at 34 Main Street in Toms River. Exit 82 is always looking to expand their family, so take part in supporting this local non-profit to help cultivate the arts in NJ and your community! For additional information, please visit www.exit82theatre.com and find them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @exit82theatre.





