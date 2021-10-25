Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RON WHITE: CATCH THE TATER Announced at NJPAC

pixeltracker

Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White grew from small-town Texas roots to become one of America's most popular comics.

Oct. 25, 2021  

RON WHITE: CATCH THE TATER Announced at NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Ron White: Catch the Tater on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Comedian Ron "Tater Salad" White grew from small-town Texas roots to become one of America's most popular comics. He first rose to fame as the slow-drawling, cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy.

Ron's solo comedy specials They Call Me Tater Salad and You Can't Fix Stupid made him a household name. Now, he's a three-time GRAMMY nominee for Best Comedy Album and a New York Times best-selling author-and he's still making audiences laugh across the country.

Tickets to see Ron White go on-sale Friday, October 29th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway

More Hot Stories For You

  • Single Tickets for the Balance of Shows in PPAC's Season to Go On Sale Next Week
  • Three New Shows Announced at The Granite Theatre in November
  • Wilbury Theatre Group Launches Pay-What-You-Can Ticket Structure For All Performances       
  • JERSEY BOYS to Return to PPAC in June 2022