RON WHITE: CATCH THE TATER Announced at NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Ron White: Catch the Tater on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Comedian Ron "Tater Salad" White grew from small-town Texas roots to become one of America's most popular comics. He first rose to fame as the slow-drawling, cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy.

Ron's solo comedy specials They Call Me Tater Salad and You Can't Fix Stupid made him a household name. Now, he's a three-time GRAMMY nominee for Best Comedy Album and a New York Times best-selling author-and he's still making audiences laugh across the country.

Tickets to see Ron White go on-sale Friday, October 29th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.