ROCK OF AGES Comes to Centenary Stage Company in July

This show will run July 6 through 16 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Centenary Stage Company and the NEXTStage Repertory are set to open the first mainstage production for the 2023 Summerfest, Rock Of Ages featuring a Book by Chris D'Arienzo and Arrangements and Orchestration by Ethan Popp. This show will run July 6 through 16 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets for this production of Rock of Ages are $25.50 to $29.50 for adults with discounts are available for select performances for seniors, students, and children 12 and younger. Rock of Ages does contain mild adult themes and may not be appropriate for younger children. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 – 0900 or visit Centenary Stage Company on-line at Click Here

The five-time Tony Award®-nominated Broadway musical, with a Book by Chris D'Arienzo and Arrangements and Orchestration by Ethan Popp, Rock Of Ages tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day — and the music. Can Drew, Sherri and the gang save the strip – and themselves – before it's too late? Rock Of Ages’ score features hit ’80s rock anthems and power ballads, from bands like Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and more.

Directing this production of Rock of Ages is Michael Restaino. Michael is a multi-hyphenated creative with a diverse background in working on theatrical experiences world-wide. Currently serving as the Manager of Creative Production Integrity at RWS Global, Michael oversees all productions at sea, internationally. In addition to his role at RWS, Michael is the founder of Michael Anthony Theatrical, one of the leading cabaret companies in New York City. Michael’s leadership extends to The Actors Studio of New Jersey, an emerging professional theater company focused on becoming a hub for artistic expression and innovation. As an advocate for the arts, Michael actively works to mentor emerging talent by being dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming theatrical environment, prioritizing inclusivity, diversity and respect within the industry. After spending nine months performing in Rock of Ages at the Eldorado Resort, Michael says, “I am honored to be telling this story from the opposite side of the bar at the Bourbon Room.”

The cast of Rock of Ages will include Centenary University students, alumni, CSC veterans, and a few brand-new faces! The cast includes: Deanna Elisa Beaucher, Jeremy Ashton, Brandon Conti, Andre Williams, Lou Steele, Emily Rose, Johnathan Lindeblad, Danny Sims, Maria Alessi, Matthew Green, Annie Wogisch, Sabrina Olivieri, Molly Davison, Crystal Ann Bennett, Jasper “DJ” Scott, Sarah Shea Mabes, Mark Squindo, Zach Orr, Claire Finegan, Jordan Sievert, Alexandra Koch, Kylie Smith, Mackenzie Castle, and Madison Rhine.

Performances of Rock of Ages will be Thursdays, July 6 and 13 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, July 7 and 14 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, July 8 and 15 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, July 9 and 16 at 2:00pm. Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Tickets for this production of Rock of Ages are $25.50 to $29.50 for adults with discounts available for select performances for seniors, students, and children 12 and younger. Rock of Ages does contain mild adult themes and may not be appropriate for younger children. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on-line at Click Here or by phone by calling the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 – 0900.  The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 – 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances.  The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.  Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Tik Tok, Twitter and Instagram.  Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey.  For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit Click Here.

The 2023 Summer Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of Summer Sponsor: Explore Warren, as well as, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd.




