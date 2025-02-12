RICK SPRINGFIELD: I WANT MY '80s TOUR Comes To NJPAC In July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to revive the spirit of the 1980s! Iconic rock star and eternal heartthrob Rick Springfield, a true emblem of the '80s music scene, is set to take the stage on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 7 PM at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, N.J.

Joining him are fellow '80s legends John Waite, Wang Chung, and Paul Young, all ready to transport you back to a time filled with unforgettable melodies and electrifying performances.

Rick Springfield will perform his hit songs, including “Jessie's Girl,” “Don't Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I've Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody,” and “Human Touch.” The GRAMMY winner will share the stage with special guests John Waite, performing “Missing You,” Wang Chung with “Everybody Have Fun Tonight,” and Paul Young with “Every Time You Go Away.”

Reserve tickets now to see Rick Springfield, John Waite, Wang Chung and Paul Young as they go on-sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2025 and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

