RAINBOW CITY: A LIVE READING is Coming To Puffin Cultural Forum

On October 18th at 7 pm, Puffin Cultural Forum will present a staged reading of Rainbow City, a mockumentary-style sitcom created by Bergen County Academies alumnus Benny Diego that follows the quirky, passionate staff of an underfunded LGBT resource center: The Franklin D. Smith LGBT resource center is Asbury Park NJ's #1 destination for queers in crisis. Services include HIV/STD testing, family planning options, and unsolicited relationship advice. This is all thanks to the tireless efforts of managing director and HBIC (head bear in charge) Harvey Mitchell, who dreams of transforming his humble facility into an epicenter of local LGBT culture. Rainbow City explores the magic and misadventures of a group of LGBT misfits as they contrive creative schemes to increase funding, engage the community, and break out into song.

Earlier in 2024, Rainbow City was honored as the runner-up in the second round of the script competition at the Austin Film Festival. Envisioned as a television sitcom in the style of The Office and Abbott Elementary, Rainbow City is produced in association with Pullum Productions and Next Phaze Media Group, with Sherri Pullum directing. "We are thrilled to collaborate with the Puffin Cultural Forum. Now is the time for authentic LGBTQ+ voices to shine and their stories to be heard. Working with Benny on this project has been an absolute honor," says Sherri Pullum, Founder and CEO of Pullum Productions. Robert Walker, Literary Talent Manager and Owner of Next Phaze Media Group adds, "This collaboration is a perfect opportunity to showcase Benny's vision, humor, and heart, and we are excited for audiences to experience these authentic, vibrant stories that we believe will resonate with them." Rainbow City will feature a talented cast including Daniel Barrett (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical - pre-Broadway), Evan Michael Smith (Apollo Live!, BET), Mia McClain (Imported Bridegroom, Off-Broadway), Ben Elliot Schaefer (MFA, Berklee College of Music), and Benny Diego, the writer and creator of the show.

Jeremy Lentz, Director of Special Projects, at The Puffin Cultural Forum, emphasizes that "Rainbow City" aligns perfectly with our mission of presenting independent, groundbreaking new works to local audiences. We are especially proud to spotlight a talented young writer from Hackensack, a proud alumnus of Bergen County Academies. In a time when LBGTQ+ voices are trying to be silenced, we are committed to providing a stage to amplify their stories"

Following the performance, there will be a moderated panel discussion and a question and answer period for the audience. Don't miss out on this funny, fantastic, and fun event! Mark your calendars and join us for an evening of laughs, song and community!