Psychological Thriller GASLIGHT is Coming To MCCC’s Kelsey Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The play that embedded the psychological term "gaslighting" into the English language is coming to the stage when Theatre to Go presents "Gaslight," Jan. 30-Feb. 8, at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus.

Set in late 19th century London, the home of Jack and Bella Manningham seems the picture of upper-middle class tranquility. However, Bella is soon driven to doubt her own sanity as Jack carefully and cruelly manipulates her perception of reality. As small details begin to unravel, Bella must confront the terrifying truth behind her husband's behavior.

Written in 1938 by Patrick Hamilton, "Gaslight" is the psychologically thrilling story of a woman brought to the brink of insanity by her emotionally torturous and manipulative husband. The play was a Broadway hit that was subsequently made into two films with the second film, starring Ingrid Bergman, having been nominated for seven Academy Awards. The psychological term "gaslighting," which describes the form of psychological abuse in which a victim is gradually manipulated into doubting his or her own sanity, originated from the play and its two film adaptations.

Directed by Ruth Markoe of Lawrenceville, N.J., the cast features Kim Correll of Forked River, N.J., as Bella; Mark Violi of Hamilton, N.J., as Jack; Robert E. Brown of Kingston, N.J., as Inspector Rough; Rebecca Marshall of Skillman, N.J., as Elizabeth; and Camilla Sabogal of East Windsor, N.J., as Nancy.

The creative team for "Gaslight" includes stage manager Christine Heffron of Hamilton; set designer Ian Smith of Mt. Laurel, N.J.; lighting designer Kitty Getlik of Hamilton; sound designer Eric Collins of Trenton, N.J.; and Costume Designer Melissa Rittmann of Ewing, N.J.

Dates and showtimes for "Gaslight" are Friday, Jan. 30 and Feb. 6, at 8 p.m., with matinee performances Saturday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, and Sunday, Feb. 1 and Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. Performances are at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.