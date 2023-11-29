Psychic Medium Matt Frazier Brings New Material to bergenPAC

The performance is on on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 at 8 p.m.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

bergenPAC has announced that psychic medium Matt Frazier will take the stage on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. Visit Click Here or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Matt Frazier

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 at 8 p.m.

$55-$115

Matt Fraser is America’s Top Psychic Medium and star of the hit television series on E! Entertainment.  His live events, television appearances, and spiritual teachings have allowed him to bring healing, hope and laughter to a global audience.​ From heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations, Matt Fraser has audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach to mediumship.

His readings lead guests through a rollercoaster of emotions from laughing to crying, turning skeptics into believers with stunning details. His dynamic readings frequently include names, dates, and locations he couldn’t possibly know, only adding to his long-established reputation. Matt’s uncanny abilities and extreme accuracy have allowed him to reach millions, from A-list celebrities and influencers to people all over the world looking to get in touch with those they have lost. 

The New York Times Bestselling Author of We Never Die and a psychic phenomenon, Matt has caught the attention of major media outlets across the nation including USA Today, People Magazine, CBS Radio and countless others. He has also been a sought-after guest on popular television shows such as The Real Housewives, Botched, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and many more.

Tickets available at: Click Here or Box Office (201) 227-1030

Photo Credit: Courtesy of bergenPAC




