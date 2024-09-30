Princeton Symphony Orchestra Principal Musicians Play Beethoven's Triple Concerto

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) concertmaster Basia Danilow and principal cellist Alistair MacRae team up with pianist Steven Beck October 19-20 for performances of Beethoven's Concerto for Violin, Cello, and Piano in C Major, Op. 56, "Triple Concerto.” Conducted by Edward T. Cone Music

Director Rossen Milanov, the concerts at Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University also include Michael Abels' More Seasons and Sergei Prokofiev's Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Op. 25, "Classical." The entire program provides variations on traditional musical forms, and even the usual order of orchestral concert programming.

Maestro Milanov explains, “Rather than designing the program in the customary way—overture, concerto, symphony, I have decided to move the programming blocks a bit to allow the audience to experience first the more modern works by Prokofiev and Ables before hearing the Beethoven's original masterpiece–Triple Concerto–in the second half of the concert.”

Michael Abels, known for writing the scores for Jordan Peele's films Get Out, Us, and Nope, brings his own blend of re-mixed Baroque sounds to the Spring and Summer themes of Vivaldi's Four Seasons in his own work, More Seasons. 20th Century composer Sergei Prokofiev compacted his Classical Symphony, giving nods to Baroque and Classical eras, while creating something entirely new and imbued with his own witty musical style. Ludwig van Beethoven's Triple Concerto was the first of its kind, replacing the traditional single instrument soloist with a piano trio, creating a dynamic conversation between multiple instruments.

Violinist Basia Danilow enjoys a diverse musical life encompassing chamber music, recording, orchestral, and solo performances in the U.S. and abroad. A winner of the Artists International Competition, she has appeared in recital at Lincoln Center, Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, Merkin Hall, the Kosciuszko Foundation, and in Russia and former Yugoslavia. As a member of the acclaimed Lark Quartet, she performed at prestigious venues in NYC, Washington DC, and London, and on recordings in collaboration with top classical artists. She is concertmaster of the Princeton Symphony Orchestra, a member of the Orchestra of St. Luke's, and, since 1996, an associate member of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.

Princeton Symphony Orchestra principal cellist Alistair MacRae has appeared as a soloist, chamber musician, and orchestral principal throughout North America and in Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. He is the Cordelia Wikarski-Miedel Artist in Residence at the University of Puget Sound, cellist of the Puget Sound Piano Trio and the voice and cello duo Soprello, Principal Cello of Symphony Tacoma, and a member of the Artist Faculty at the Brevard Music Center. As a chamber musician and recitalist, he has performed in Carnegie Hall, Palm Beach's Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, and Seattle's Benaroya Hall. His 2024-2025 season includes concerto performances with Princeton Symphony Orchestra, Symphony Tacoma, the Northwest Sinfonietta, and the Rainier Symphony.

A recent New York concert by pianist Steven Beck was described as “exemplary” and “deeply satisfying” by Anthony Tommasini in the New York Times. Mr. Beck made his concerto debut with the National Symphony Orchestra. His annual Christmas Eve performance of Bach's Goldberg Variations at Bargemusic has become a New York institution. As an orchestral musician he has appeared frequently with the New York Philharmonic. His discography includes George Walker's piano sonatas, on Bridge Records. A Steinway Artist, he is on the faculty of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and teaches orchestral piano at The Juilliard School.

Single tickets for Beethoven's Triple on October 19 and 20 are now available starting at $40 as well as cost-saving full subscriptions and Pick 3+ ticket packages. Youths 5-17 receive a 50% discount with an adult purchase. Visit the Princeton Symphony Orchestra website at princetonsymphony.org or call 609-497-0020.

