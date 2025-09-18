Princeton Symphony Orchestra Chamber Series Returns to Trinity for 2025–26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will launch its second season of chamber music at Trinity Church on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 7 p.m. The opening concert will feature Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 25, performed by pianist Natasha Paremski, violinist Marc Uys, violist Xandi van Dijk, and cellist John-Henry Crawford.

Music Director Rossen Milanov will introduce the quartet and share insights into Arnold Schoenberg’s orchestration of the work, which the full orchestra will perform later that week at Richardson Auditorium.

“I’m thrilled to be able to participate so fully in the build-up to our tremendous season,” said PSO Executive Director and violinist Marc Uys. “Performing this extraordinary piece with great friends and helping Rossen set the scene for our orchestra’s opening performances makes this concert especially meaningful.”

2025–26 Chamber Series Programs

Holiday Brass

? Thursday, December 4, 2025 – 7 p.m.

The PSO Brass Quintet performs festive carols and holiday favorites, featuring Jerry Bryant (trumpet), Tom Cook (trumpet), Jonathan Clark (horn), Lars Wendt (trombone), and Jonathan Fowler (tuba).

Erinys Quartet

? Thursday, March 19, 2026 – 7 p.m.

The acclaimed ensemble performs Webern’s Fünf Sätze für Streichquartett, Mozart’s String Quartet No. 15 in D Minor, K. 421, and Debussy’s String Quartet in G Minor, Op. 10.

Trio Candesco

? Thursday, April 23, 2026 – 7 p.m.

Sarah Shin (flute), Jessica Thompson (viola), and Jacqueline Kerrod (harp) perform Debussy’s Sonate for Flute, Viola, and Harp, Hilary Tann’s From the Song of Amergin, Ravel’s Sonatine (arr. Salzedo), and Takemitsu’s And Then I Knew ‘Twas Wind.

Ticket Information

Series bundle: $155 for four concerts (includes one free performance).

Single tickets: $65 (season opener); $45 (subsequent concerts).

Children (ages 5–17): 50% discount when accompanied by an adult.

Tickets on sale October 1 at princetonsymphony.org or 609-497-0020.

Accessibility

The PSO is committed to ensuring all programs are accessible, working with Trinity Church to provide services including open captioning, assistive listening devices, and more with two weeks’ notice. Contact Mika Godbole at mgodbole@princetonsymphony.org or 609-905-0931.