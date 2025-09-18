Princeton Symphony Orchestra Chamber Series Returns to Trinity for 2025–26

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will launch its second season of the Chamber Series at Trinity Church on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 7 p.m. The series brings intimate chamber performances to the historic church on select Thursday evenings.

The opening program will feature Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 25, with introductions by Music Director Rossen Milanov, who will also preview Arnold Schoenberg’s orchestration of the piece to be performed that weekend with the full orchestra at Richardson Auditorium. Performers include Natasha Paremski (piano), Marc Uys (violin), Xandi van Dijk (viola), and John-Henry Crawford (cello).

PSO Executive Director Marc Uys, returning to the stage as violinist, said: “The physicality of playing an instrument has always been integral to my love for music. I’m thrilled to be able to participate so fully in the build-up to our tremendous season – performing this extraordinary piece of music with great friends, and assisting Rossen as he sets the scene for our orchestra’s opening performances. I hope everyone will join us for a journey inside the music!”

Holiday Brass

Thursday, December 4, 2025 – 7 p.m.

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s brass quintet celebrates the season with festive carols and holiday favorites. The ensemble features Jerry Bryant (trumpet), Tom Cook (trumpet), Jonathan Clark (horn), Lars Wendt (trombone), and Jonathan Fowler (tuba).

Erinys Quartet

Thursday, March 19, 2026 – 7 p.m.

Founded at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki in 2018, the Erinys Quartet recently completed a residency at the Curtis Institute of Music. The program includes Anton Webern’s Fünf Sätze für Streichquartett, Mozart’s String Quartet No. 15 in D Minor, K. 421, and Debussy’s String Quartet in G Minor, Op. 10. Members are Elizabeth Stewart (violin), Joosep Reimaa (violin), Marija Räisänen (viola), and Stergios Theodoridis (cello).

Trio Candesco

Thursday, April 23, 2026 – 7 p.m.

Trio Candesco—Sarah Shin (flute), Jessica Thompson (viola), and Jacqueline Kerrod (harp)—will perform a program highlighting the expressive possibilities of their instrumentation. Works include Debussy’s Sonate for Flute, Viola, and Harp, Hilary Tann’s From the Song of Amergin, Ravel’s Sonatine (arr. Carlos Salzedo), and Takemitsu’s And Then I Knew ’Twas Wind.

Ticket Information

Subscription bundle: $155 for four concerts (fourth performance free).

Single tickets: $65 for the October 23 opener; $45 for each subsequent concert.

Youth discount: 50% off for children ages 5–17 with adult admission.

Tickets on sale October 1 at princetonsymphony.org or by calling 609-497-0020.

Accessibility

The PSO is committed to ensuring all programming is accessible. Services including open captioning, assistive listening devices, and other accommodations are available with at least two weeks’ notice. For details, contact Mika Godbole at mgodbole@princetonsymphony.org or 609-905-0931.