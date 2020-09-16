Princeton Symphony Orchestra Announces New Garden Chamber Series for Fall

The series begins Thursday, September 24 with a 5:30pm performance by the PSO Brass Quintet.

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra has announced a new chamber music series for fall with live performances held outside on the beautiful grounds of Morven Museum and Garden. The three-concert series showcases the talents of the orchestra's individual instrument sections and features principal musicians. Concerts take place on select Thursday evenings in September and October. All that is needed to make the setting complete are lawn chairs or a blanket. Seating consists of marked-off, socially distanced "pods" for up to two people, and are available for $35/pod at princetonsymphony.org.

The series opens Thursday, September 24 at 5:30pm with the PSO Brass Quintet performing an eclectic program of music of the Renaissance period, selections from Bernstein's West Side Story, and more. The ensemble consists of Jerry Bryant, trumpet, Tom Cook, trumpet, Jonathan Clark, horn, Lars Wendt, trombone, and Jonathan Fowler, tuba.

On Thursday, October 8 at 5:30pm, the PSO Woodwinds take the stage to perform Samuel Barber's Summer Music, Valerie Coleman's Umoja, and other selections. Musicians are Yevgeny Faniuk, flute, Lillian Copeland, oboe, Pascal Archer, clarinet, Charlie Bailey, bassoon, and Jonathan Clark, horn.

Plans are still underway for the third concert in the series, scheduled for Thursday, October 15 at 5:30pm. Program information for this performance will be announced in advance of the event.

Morven Museum and Garden is located in Princeton at 55 Stockton Street. There is ample free parking at the end of the museum's driveway.

For tickets and information PSO's Chamber Music in the Garden, call 609-497-0020 or check the PSO event calendar at princetonsymphony.org.

Dates, times, artists, and programs subject to change.

Accessibility

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra is committed to ensuring all programming is accessible for everyone. Accessibility services available include wheelchair seating, accessible restrooms, and accessible parking offered on a first come, first served basis. If there are questions about these or any additional services, contact ADA Coordinator Kitanya Khateri at kkhateri@princetonsymphony.org or 609 497-0020. Note: some services require at least two weeks' notice to arrange.

