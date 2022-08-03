Podcaster And Author Mike Duncan Brings His Love Of History To The NJPAC Stage

Podcaster and author Mike Duncan brings his love of history to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, October 29th at 8 PM.



Mike Duncan first garnered acclaim with his podcast The History of Rome, an epic deep-dive into the rise and fall of the Roman Empire. His current podcast, Revolutions, explores the great political revolutions of countries including France, Haiti, Mexico, Russia, England, and the USA. Mike's book The Storm Before the Storm: The Beginning of the End of the Roman Republic hit the New York Times best-seller list. Now, he's joining us for an informative and entertaining discussion of his latest New York Times best-seller, Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution.



