Playwrights Help A Decimated Northern NJ Black Box Theater Survive in 2022

Black Box PAC, Bergen County's incubator for new and underproduced works by acclaimed writers, will begin 2022 with an encore of it's regional premiere workshop production of 1+1 by Eric Bogosian from January 6 - 23.

This riveting three-hander, first developed at Powerhouse/NYSF in 2008 and then further developed at Black Box PAC this past November, explores how a modern woman can still rise and fall at whim of the men in her life. In 1+1, an unsuspecting aspiring actress in Los Angeles makes a seemingly innocent choice that lures her into the lucrative world of internet porn, and her fate seems caught between the two men who couldn't seem more opposite yet might have more in common than first meets the eye...

"Though the piece seems to be about internet porn and one victim in particular, what I wanted to get at was a deeper examination of responsibility when two people share blame over bad actions," says Mr. Bogosian, whose first time back in a theater after a year and a half was for his own play at Black Box. "I totally support smaller companies and if this helps them out, I'm all for it. And I'm very pleased to have actors doing my work. I love these characters and want to see them come to life."

Eric Bogosian is known for his six solo works produced Off-Broadway between 1980 and 2000 (three Obie Awards, Drama Desk) and his play, Talk Radio (nominated for Pulitzer Prize and for the 2007 revival, the Tony award). For Oliver Stone's film adaptation of "Talk Radio" (in which he starred), Bogosian received the Berlin Film Festival "Silver Bear." In 1994, Lincoln Center Theater produced his play subUrbia and the revival was staged at Second Stage in 2006. In 2010, he starred in Donald Margulies' Broadway production of Time Stands Still alongside Laura Linney, Brian Darcy James, Alicia Silverstone and Christina Ricci. In addition, Bogosian is the author of three novels as well as numerous plays produced outside New York City. In 2015, Little, Brown published his non-fiction of an Armenian assassination team, "Operation Nemesis." Bogosian is also known for his work as an actor, currently seen in the television series "Law & Order", "Billions" and "Succession." In 2019, he played "Arno" in the hit film, "Uncut Gems." Bogosian lives in New York with his wife, stage director Jo Bonney.

1+1 features Michael Gardiner, Katie North, and Daniel Yaiullo reprising their roles, along with understudy Danielle MacMath. The production designer is Ilana Schimmel and Matt Okin directs.



Following 1+1, BBPAC is scheduled to explore another underproduced play, Ode to Joy, courtesy of Craig Lucas, in February. A workshop of The Cleopatra Club by legendary filmmaker Paul Schrader takes the stage in March/April, and rounding out the Spring season is the world premiere of Walter Liked to Sit in His Big Backyard by Matt Okin. The 2022 #SaveOurStage Season rolls out on the heels of BBPAC's tackling of new works by Neil LaBute, Caridad Svich, and John Guare in late 2021.

Eric Bogosian's 1 + 1 performs at The Black Box Performing Arts Center (49 E Palisade Ave. Englewood, NJ, 07631) from January 6 through January 23, 2022. Showtimes: Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8. Sunday at 3 and 7. For tickets, $35, visit www.blackboxpac.com. Box Office (hours vary): (201) 569-2070.