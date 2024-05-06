Playground Theatre Project Will Host LOST ANGELS at The Vogel in Red Bank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Wednesday, May 15th at 6:00pm and 8:30pm, Playground Theatre Project will present Lost Angels at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in the Vogel Theatre. These are very rare public performances of the latest edition of this critically acclaimed social issue one-act play that has been touring schools throughout the east coast over the past nine years.

During a lock down, 11 high school students are stuck in a classroom without a teacher and only texts and the PA system to let them know what is happening in the rest of the school. Amidst the confusion and for some, panic, these students will learn a great deal about each other. Stereotypes will be broken down, secrets will be revealed, and unique friendships will be forged. Discoveries will be made about who they are and how they relate to each other. Lost Angels tackles current issues that affect young people in today's society and challenges them to have a better understanding of themselves and each other. Compassion and tolerance are taught through truthful acting, realistic writing, and young people relating to their peers.

Lost Angels is written and directed by Ralph Colombino, Artistic Director, Actors Playground, School of Theatre.

For nineteen years, Actors Playground School of Theatre has been a destination for young actors in Freehold NJ and its surrounding area. Through the years, the Playground has been embraced by its community and has gained a reputation for fierce commitment to its students and giving them a place where they can study the craft in a friendly, encouraging, and extremely supportive environment. Throughout its history, Actors Playground has helped students book countless major roles in film, television, and Broadway, but more importantly, they have given its students a safe space where they can truly be themselves and where their uniqueness is celebrated. The very best students, both in talent and social awareness, are company members of the school's social issue theatre company, Playground Theater Project which has been bringing social issue theater and anti-bullying programs to schools throughout New Jersey for nearly twenty years.

