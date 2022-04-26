Piff And Puddles to Make Misery at Mayo Performing Arts Center

Award-winning comedic magician, Piff the Magic Dragon has teamed up with world-renowned golden-voiced clown, Puddles Pity Party, for their Misery Loves Company Tour, coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center, Thursday, May 19 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $29-$69.

The surly sleight of hander Piff the Magic Dragon (accompanied by his sidekick Mr. Piffles, the world's only magic performing chihuahua) has won several Best of Las Vegas awards for his long-running show at the iconic Flamingo Hotel & Casino. He was a viral sensation on Penn & Teller: Fool Us and voted one of Variety's Top Ten Comics to watch. In 2020, Piff triumphed over his heroes Jeff Ross, Natasha Leggero and Judah Friedlander when he was crowned winner of TBS' Tournament of Laughs.

Puddles Pity Party, the 7-foot sad clown whose golden voice is comparable to rock legends like Tom Jones and Freddie Mercury, has amassed nearly 900K YouTube subscribers and performed sold out shows all over the globe including The Kennedy Center in D.C., San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts, London's Soho Theatre and a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Deftly combining melancholia with the absurd, Puddles has received endorsements and accolades from musical comedy legends like Eric Idle, Jack Black, Paul Reubens and Weird Al Yankovic.

Not bad for two "losers" from America's Got Talent! These satin-adorned down-and-outers have been pals since they first met ages ago at Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Neither is easily amused, but when offered the chance to tour as co-headliners, they both agreed it was a pretty good idea. Says Puddles, "I'm sad. Piff's surly. He's bantam. I'm burly. It's like the real-life buddy movie nobody asked for, but we're making it anyway!" Says Piff, "Although we're sharing the bill, everyone knows who the real star is, and that's Mr. Piffles. Good thing he's not afraid of clowns. I used to be, but Puddles won me over by always picking up the tab at dinner."

Stylistically, this show is equal parts music, comedy, magic and theatre. Piff and Puddles each perform their own set, but the sets overlap with some collaboration between the two artists. The show is appropriate for kids, but it's not a kids show.

