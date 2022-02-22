Photos: THE OK TRENTON PROJECT Debuts At Passage Theatre Company

Based on a true story and composed of verbatim interviews from those directly involved, The OK Trenton Project, presented by Passage Theatre Company in Trenton, New Jersey, is an experience that explores the role art plays in the community and the consequences faced when it's taken away. The world premiere production runs at the Mill Hill Playhouse (205 E. Front Street, Trenton) now through February 27, 2022.

The OK Trenton Project was developed by Passage's PlayLab program over a period of four years. During this time, a team of local visual and performing artists was brought together to conduct interviews. Led by playwrights David Lee White and Richard Bradford and directed by Domingues, the show had a public reading outdoors in the Mill Hill Park Amphitheater during the summer of 2021, prior to the world premiere. The February production features an ensemble cast of Kevin Bergen, Richard Bradford, Carmen Castillo, Molly Casey Chapman, and Wendi Smith. Each performer plays multiple characters throughout the play.

Tickets are currently on sale by visiting passagetheatre.org.