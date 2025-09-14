Photos: New Performances Added for Bergen County Player's BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In response to record-breaking advance sales, Bergen County Players (BCP) has added two new performances of its highly anticipated area premiere of the Tony Award-winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. New performances will take place on Thursday, October 9 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, October 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets for these two added shows go on sale on Monday, September 15 at 9 a.m. and may be purchased at www.bcplayers.org or by calling 201-261-4200. The initial run of the production sold out completely before opening night, prompting the addition of new dates to satisfy unprecedented demand. BCP launched its 93rd season with this musical phenomenon, based on the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable journey from young songwriter to superstar solo artist. The production will run at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell through October 11, 2025.

"The public's incredible response has completely exceeded our expectations," said Co-Producer Michele Roth. "We are thrilled to be able to offer more people the chance to experience this unforgettable show."

Beautiful features a stirring book by the late Tony and Academy Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, with music and lyrics by legendary artists Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil. The show enjoyed a nearly seven-year run on Broadway and was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. BCP's production is directed by Alyson Cohn of Wyckoff, with musical direction by Steve Bell of Hackensack and choreography by Dominique Alvarado of Allendale.

The musical portrays King's journey through the music industry, highlighting her creative development and the challenges she faced as a songwriter. The score includes hits such as “So Far Away,” “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You've Got a Friend,” and “Beautiful,” along with hits made famous by other artists, including "Up on the Roof," "One Fine Day," and "Take Good Care of My Baby".

Hadar Baron of New York City, an international singer, songwriter, and actress with strong Bergen County roots (Tenafly), will play the role of Carole King. Ms. Baron’s musical journey mirrors King's, having recorded an EP in just three weeks – the same timeframe in which King recorded Tapestry. The cast of 17 also includes Jesse Kriesel of New City, NY as Gerry Goffin, Candice Belina of Paramus as Cynthia Weil, Steven Munoz of Caldwell as Barry Mann, Larry Brustofski of Oakland as Don Kirshner, and Cheryl Woertz of Alpine as Genie Klein. Supporting roles will be played by Alyssa Marie of Suffern, NY, Shelina Faith of New York City, Danielle Nelken of Clifton, and Tonette Smith of Tappan, NY as the Shirelles and others; Braxton Allen of New York City, Elijah Jackson of Montvale, and Saadiq Muhammad of Paterson as the Drifters and others; and Peter Moriarty of Tarrytown, NY and T’Bone Rube of Belleville as the Righteous Brothers and others. Rinn Maldonado of New York City portrays Betty, and Alyssa Fanelli Johnson of Cedar Grove is Marilyn Wald.

Bergen County Players will donate a portion of the 2025-2026 season's proceeds to Joan's Joy Foundation of Hillsdale, New Jersey, which honors the memory of 7-year-old Girl Scout Joan Angela D’Alessandro. The Foundation promotes child safety via programs and provides fun experiences for at-risk children. More info can be found at http://joansjoy.org

Photo Credit: Alan Zenreich