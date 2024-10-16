Photos: Jamie Ballard, ChristiAnna Nelson, And More Star In MACBETH At Nimbus Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Curtain has released photos of the adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

Starring West End and Royal Shakespeare Company actor Jamie Ballard (‘Harry Potter’ in …The Cursed Child on the West End) in his American stage debut as ‘Macbeth’, The Curtain’s Macbeth will be set in an intimate and haunting candlelight environment this Halloween season.

Performances are set to Thursday, October 10 at Nimbus Arts Center (329 Warren Street) in downtown Jersey City just steps from the PATH train. The official Opening is set for Sunday, October 13, with the strictly limited engagement set to run through Sunday, November 3, 2024.

First premiering in 1606, Macbeth is Shakespeare’s classic tale of witchcraft, madness, and ruthless ambition, which tells the harrowing and timeless story of one couple’s cold-blooded quest for power—and its devastating aftermath.

Joining Ballard, the cast also features Aria Shahghasemi (Broadway’s Prayer for the French Republic, upcoming “The Penguin”) as ‘Macduff’, Christianna Nelson (The Curtain’s Romeo & Juliet) as ‘Lady Macbeth’, Nathalie Barclay (“Killing Eve”) as ‘Lady Macduff, Jonathan Crimeni (Burn This on Broadway) as ‘Malcolm’, Cooper Grodin (The Phantom of the Opera, Into the Woods) as ‘Banquo’, Joe Penczak (Hamlet, Elsinore Castle, Denmark) as ‘Duncan/Dr.’, and Yair Ben-Dor, Cyrus Carrillo, Sean Gallagher, Julio Cesar Gutierrez, Emma Kantor, Priyanka Kedia, Alfred C. Kemp, Gilda Mercado, Jomack Miranda, and Joey Pittorino.

Directed and Adapted by Sean Hagerty, the creative team for Macbeth also includes William Ward (Costume Design), Sarah Johnston (Lighting Design), Brad Lemons (Fight Director), and Maggie Surovell (Voice & Text Coach). Casting is by Robin Carus, CSA. The production stage manager is Roger Lipson. Christine Cirker serves as Associate Producer.

The Curtain’s production of Macbeth is supported by public funds from New Jersey Hudson County and the Jersey City Arts & Culture Trust Fund.

The Curtain’s Macbeth will play Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 3:00pm.



Tickets, priced at $40 for Thursday and Sunday performances, and $50 for Friday and Saturday performances, are now available for purchase at TheCurtain.org.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron

