Photos: In Rehearsal for AMERICAN IDIOT In Concert Presented By The Actors Studio Of New Jersey

The Actors Studio of New Jersey's highly anticipated production of Green Day's American Idiot, The Musical in Concert is just one day away. This special 20th anniversary concert will take place on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 8:00 PM at the Dunellen Theatre, located at 458 North Avenue, Dunellen, NJ.

Directed and choreographed by Michael Restaino, this one-night-only event promises to deliver the explosive energy of the original Green Day album in a concert-style performance. The show tells the story of three disaffected young men—Johnny, Will, and Tunny—as they search for meaning in a post-9/11 world. With its raw emotion and electrifying score, American Idiot promises to be a "21st Century Breakdown" of suburban life and youthful disillusionment.Originally conceived by Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer, American Idiot features lyrics by Armstrong and music by Green Day. The show premiered on Broadway in 2010, winning two Tony Awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

The talented cast for this special production includes Shelly Verden as Johnny, Sam Vana as Tunny, Bennett Safsel as Will, Will Braxton Coffey as St. Jimmy, Andre Williams as Favorite Son, Emily DeMaio as Whatsername, Alyssa Wray as Extraordinary Girl, Juliana Conte as Heather, Nicole Perri as Alysha, Max Evans as Theo, and Eden Mendez, Jimmy Jesberger, and Kirsten Ayala as featured ensemble members. This production will be staged in concert, with principal characters playing their own instruments, doubling as the American Idiot band

Audiences can expect to hear Green Day classics like "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "Wake Me Up When September Ends," and the title track "American Idiot," all delivered with the raw energy and rebellious spirit that defines this iconic album. This garage-band style production aligns perfectly with The Actors Studio of New Jersey's mission to put a unique spin on existing works, creating a raw, energetic, and intimate experience for the audience

Tickets for the event are priced at $35 per person and $30 for students and seniors. They can be purchased online at www.tasnj.com and will be available for pickup at will call on the day of the event. A limited number of tickets will also be available for purchase at the door, cash only

The performance will run for 90 minutes with no intermission, and attendees are encouraged to enjoy food and drinks from Zupko’s Tavern Pub and Grille, located next to the theatre. Eating and drinking during the show is highly encouraged, adding to the immersive and energetic atmosphere of the concert.This inaugural production marks a significant milestone for The Actors Studio of New Jersey, as it is the first event in their partnership with the Township of Dunellen. ASNJ is committed to bringing extensive arts programming to the community, fostering a vibrant cultural landscape through innovative and engaging theatrical experiences

"We are thrilled to present American Idiot in a new light," said Michael Restaino. "Our intimate staging will give audiences a fresh perspective on these powerful songs and stories, aligning perfectly with ASNJ's mission to put a unique spin on existing works and create a raw, energetic, and intimate experience."Don't miss this unforgettable night of music and theater. Secure your tickets now and be part of this special celebration of Green Day's American Idiot. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.tasnj.com.



