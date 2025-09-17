 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: I & YOU: THE MUSICAL At McCarter Theatre Center

The world premiere musical will run September 19–October 12, 2025.

By: Sep. 17, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Check out photos of the World Premiere of I & YOU: THE MUSICAL, opening Friday, September 19, at McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, NJ. The production will run through Sunday, October 12.

Based on Lauren M. Gunderson’s acclaimed play I and You, the new musical features a score by composer and lyricist Ari Afsar and is directed by McCarter Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen. Gunderson has become one of America’s most produced playwrights in recent years, second only to William Shakespeare.

The production stars Jasmine Forsberg (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Six, Here Lies Love) and Benji Santiago (The Notebook, In the Heights at The Muny).

Seventeen-year-old Caroline—stuck at home with an illness—and Anthony—an earnest overachiever armed with Walt Whitman and waffle fries—are thrown together for an unexpected all-nighter. What begins as a reluctant school assignment transforms into a soul-searching exploration of fate, friendship, and the fragile wonder of being alive.

Since its 2013 debut, Gunderson’s play I and You has been produced over 200 times worldwide and translated into 15 languages. This new two-person musical version is a co-production with Olney Theatre Center.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

Photos: I & YOU: THE MUSICAL At McCarter Theatre Center Image
Jasmine Forsberg, Benny Santiago

Photos: I & YOU: THE MUSICAL At McCarter Theatre Center Image
Jasmine Forsberg, Benny Santiago

Photos: I & YOU: THE MUSICAL At McCarter Theatre Center Image
Jasmine Forsberg, Benny Santiago

Photos: I & YOU: THE MUSICAL At McCarter Theatre Center Image
Jasmine Forsberg, Benny Santiago

Photos: I & YOU: THE MUSICAL At McCarter Theatre Center Image
Jasmine Forsberg, Benny Santiago




Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Aladdin
73 ratings

Aladdin
Six
85 ratings

Six
Just in Time
87 ratings

Just in Time

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos