Photos: I & YOU: THE MUSICAL At McCarter Theatre Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Check out photos of the World Premiere of I & YOU: THE MUSICAL, opening Friday, September 19, at McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, NJ. The production will run through Sunday, October 12.

Based on Lauren M. Gunderson’s acclaimed play I and You, the new musical features a score by composer and lyricist Ari Afsar and is directed by McCarter Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen. Gunderson has become one of America’s most produced playwrights in recent years, second only to William Shakespeare.

The production stars Jasmine Forsberg (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Six, Here Lies Love) and Benji Santiago (The Notebook, In the Heights at The Muny).

Seventeen-year-old Caroline—stuck at home with an illness—and Anthony—an earnest overachiever armed with Walt Whitman and waffle fries—are thrown together for an unexpected all-nighter. What begins as a reluctant school assignment transforms into a soul-searching exploration of fate, friendship, and the fragile wonder of being alive.

Since its 2013 debut, Gunderson’s play I and You has been produced over 200 times worldwide and translated into 15 languages. This new two-person musical version is a co-production with Olney Theatre Center.