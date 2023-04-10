Photos: First Look at Sharon Lawrence as Katharine Graham in THE SHOT

NJ Rep, located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch, is presenting The Shot by Robin Gerber, directed by Michelle Joyner, and starring award-winning actress Sharon Lawrence as Katharine Graham. It will run through April 23, 2023.

Get a first look at photos of Sharon Lawrence as Katharine Graham below!

The Shot, is about former Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham and that part of her life that is hard to look at and understand. Before becoming publisher, Katharine was an abused wife, derided in public and beaten in private by her husband, who had inherited The Washington Post newspaper from Katharine's father.

Emmy-nominated actress Sharon Lawrence stars in what has been described as "A luminescent performance informing us that sexual and psychological abuse knows no boundaries of economy or class or fame." Lawrence is fearless as she shows Katharine's emotional roller-coaster, from the peak of joyful love and family life to the dark canyons of despair. Katharine's ultimate triumph is complicated by questions of love and duty that will surprise many who have not known intimate partner violence.

Katharine Graham, publisher of The Washington Post won a Pulitzer Prize for her courage in revealing the Pentagon Papers. She forced a president to resign after uncovering his abuse of office in the Watergate scandal. She was the first female CEO of a Fortune 500 company. And she was a survivor of domestic abuse.

The Shot is a story for this moment. If we can be abused, we can be paid less, denied opportunity and choice over our own bodies. The Shot is meant to empower women who are abused, and enlarge our understanding of an abused woman's soul.

