Photos: First Look at BAIPAS at George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse welcomes back audiences to the Arthur Laurents Theater at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center with the captivating new production of BaipÃ¡s by Jacobo Morales, directed by Julio Monge, running March 1st - March, 20th, 2022.

Check out all new photos from the production below!

A romantic "pas de deux," BaipÃ¡s presents a world in which two people are thrown into a strange place together and come to choose life and love. Faced with consequences of past choices and the possibilities of second chances, Lorena (Maggie Bofill) and Antonio (Jorge Luna) find themselves unexpectedly in one another's arms, enchanted by the thrill of the unknown and enrapt by the seductive allure of a Bolero.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online at www.georgestreetplayhouse.org

The design and production team includes: Julio Monge - Director/Choreographer; Wilson Chin - Set Designer, Jason Lyons - Lighting Designer, Javier Diaz - Composer; Harry Nadal - Costume Designer; Caite Hevner - Projection Designer; GermÃ¡n MartÃ­nez - Sound Designer; Cheryl Mintz - Production Stage Manager.