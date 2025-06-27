Photos: CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90’S MUSICAL At The Actors Studio Of New Jersey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Actors Studio of New Jersey is presenting the opening night of CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90’S MUSICAL at the historic Dunellen Theatre. This production runs for two nights only, Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28, with performances beginning at 8:00pm. Check out photos of the production.

Based on the iconic 1999 film and inspired by the scandalous French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Cruel Intentions: The 90’s Musical invites audiences to relive the era of frosted tips, butterfly clips, and dial-up internet. The story follows the wickedly charming step-siblings Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil as they weave a web of seduction, betrayal, and revenge at their elite Manhattan prep school—a tale set to a high-octane soundtrack of the decade’s biggest pop hits.

Audiences can expect a non-stop parade of ‘90s anthems, featuring songs from Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Boyz II Men, TLC, R.E.M., Ace of Base, Natalie Imbruglia, The Verve, NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and more. Critics have hailed the show as “a pure 90s flashback that brings all the cheese, all the drama and the raunchiness” and “a nostalgia boost with a camp, upbeat 90's score that can't help but win you over”.

The creative team for this production includes director Michael Restaino, choreographer Coldin Grundmeyer, associate director and choreographer Dan F. Sims, music director Emma Bella Bass-Lawrence, production manager Heather Welsh, and stage manager Joey Palazzo. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the venue, making it the perfect night out for friends and fans of the decade that brought us unforgettable music and iconic pop culture moments.

Cruel Intentions: The 90’s Musical is recommended for adult audiences due to mature themes and adult humor. Tickets are available now at www.actorsstudionj.org/cruelintentions.

Photo Credit: Shawn Salley Photography

The full company of Cruel Intentions: The 90''s Musical.

Mo DeGreen and Jacob Covert

Bryce Gray

Mo DeGreen and Lisa Benke

Jacob Covert and Dani Saril

Jacob Covert

Kyra Anthony

Dani Saril and Mo DeGreen

Mo DeGreen

Jacob Covert, Darrien Wilcoxand Matthew Green

Jacob Covert

Niko Lento and Mo DeGreen

The full company of Cruel Intentions: The 90''s Musical

Comments

Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...