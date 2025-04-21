Photos: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Bergen County Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bergen County Players will close its 92nd season with Stephen Sondheim's Tony award-winning A Little Night Music at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell from May 3 through June 1. See photos from the production.

With music and lyrics by Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, lovers reunite, passions reignite, and new romances blossom in 1900s Sweden. Show times are Friday and Saturday nights at 8PM and on Sundays at 2PM, but there will be no performances on Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-25).

On a magical night that "smiles three times," an aging actress, a married virgin, a sex-starved divinity student, a jaded lawyer, and a buffoonish Count find themselves hilariously tangled in a web of love affairs. Sondheim created a stunning theatrical experience when he took Ingmar Bergman's 1955 comedy of manners, Smiles of a Summer Night, and turned it into a musical where confusion rules, jealousies flair and sexual passions reign. Sondheim's ravishing score, set entirely in variations of waltz time, explores the universal subject of love across the generations. Sondheim's harmonically advanced score and masterful orchestrations include his famous "Send in the Clowns."

With direction by Steve Bell, musical direction by Victoria Casella, and choreography by Diana Baer, A Little Night Music is full of hilariously witty and heartbreakingly moving moments of adoration, regret and desire. The original Broadway production of A Little Night Music opened at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre February 25, 1973. The production, directed and produced by Harold Prince, played 12 previews and 601 performances before closing August 3, 1974. The musical earned 12 Tony Award nominations, winning six including Best Musical.

A Little Night Music's talented cast of 16 includes Brooke Olivia Ginsberg of North Caldwell as Fredrika Armfeldt, Marian McCabe of Tappan, NY as Madam Armfeldt, Eric Najimian of Verona as Frid, Damon Quattrocchi of Stony Point, NY as Henrik Egerman, Katherine Hope Stelma of Bloomfield as Anne Egerman, Sean Lynch-Littlejohn of Ridgewood as Frederik Egerman, Katrina Michalewski of Hoboken as Petra, Sky Monroe of Morristown as Desirée Armfeldt, Brendan Lynch-Littlejohn of Ridgewood as Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm, Nina Lionetti of Westwood as Countess Charlotte Malcolm, and Lori Feiler-Fluger of River Edge, Paul Foster of Tenafly, Tara Hutchison of Hillsdale, Bryan John Morris of New Milford, Robert G. Ouellette of Westwood, and Rachel Silverstein of Carlstadt as the Liebeslieder Singers.

Tickets to A Little Night Music, all priced at $32, can be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.



A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Bergen County Players

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Bergen County Players

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Bergen County Players

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Bergen County Players

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Bergen County Players

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Bergen County Players

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Bergen County Players

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Bergen County Players

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Bergen County Players

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Bergen County Players

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Bergen County Players

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Bergen County Players

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Bergen County Players

Comments