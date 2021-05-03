Photos: Nicky Silver's FAT MEN IN SKIRTS Continues Live On Stage In Englewood

Take a peek at Black Box Performing Arts Center's current production of Nicky Silver's Fat Men in Skirts, running through May 16.

Family life comes unhinged in this ever-hilarious, certifiably insane, and at times poignant, comedy. After 11 year-old Bishop and his mother, Phyllis, are stranded on a desert island after a plane crash, sanity unravels and passions fly. Meanwhile, at home, dad/husband Howard is having an affair with a giddy young actress, Pam. The twists, the turns, the horror, and the ludicrous converge as the four characters attempt to gain the audience's sympathy - even at each other's expense.

Masks are required by all audience members at all times, and there is no eating or drinking inside the theater. Attendees will also be asked to fill out a COVID screening form for contact tracing purposes. Operating at limited capacity with only a select number of seats available, patrons must order tickets ahead of time to guarantee admission.

Fat Men in Skirts runs now through May 16, Thursday through Sunday at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.BlackBoxPAC.com at $40 for adults and $35 for students/seniors. Black Box Performing Arts Center is located at 49 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631.

Content Warning: Graphic Violence, Strong Language, Sensitive Subject Matters, Sexual Content