Photo Flash: Mile Square Theatre's FIVE TIMES IN ONE NIGHT

Mile Square Theatre, Hudson County's leading professional theatre, presents Five Times in One Night by Chiara Atik.

See photos below!

Five Times in One Night is a hilarious exploration of sex through the ages. From Adam and Eve to the last couple on Earth, playwright Chiara Atik riffs on what we talk about when we talk about sex. Five couples are played by two actors, Kelsey Roberts (MST's A Merry Little Christmas Carol) and Nathaniel Kent (Eat the Devil).

"I saw Chiara's play when it premiered at Ensemble Studio Theatre in 2015, and I knew immediately it would be a great play for Mile Square Theatre." says MST Artistic Director Chris O'Connor. "Five Times in One Night is both hilarious and heartbreaking, and it dares to address the messy, awkward, and vulnerable conversations we have as couples when we talk about sex. Chiara does it with intelligence and airtight comic writing. The five couples played by two actors is a delightfully entertaining theatrical device."

Directed by Melissa Firlit (MST's Dracula: The Journals of Jonathan Harker), the creative team includes Jen Price Fick, who last season designed the sets for I and You and Bunnicula, lighting designer Matthew D. McCarren (59E59), costume designer Alexandria Hoffman (Florida Rep, Rattlestick), MST resident scenic artist and prop master Emmett Grosland (I and You, Pipeline) and intimacy director Judi Lewis Ockler (Dear Dead Drug Lord).

Five Times in One Night begins performances on Wednesday, February 19 and runs until Sunday, March 15. Opening night is February 21 @ 8pm.

Five Times in One Night, presented by Mile Square Theatre

1400 Clinton Street, Hoboken

February 19 through March 15: Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays @ 8pm, and Sundays @ 3pm

*Saturday, February 22: Talkback with the playwright Chiara Atik, after the show

Tickets available at www.milesquaretheatre.org, or by calling 201-683-7014.





