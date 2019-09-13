Photo Flash: Mary McDonnell Stars in GLORIA: A LIFE

Sep. 13, 2019  

Two-time Academy Award nominee Mary McDonnell tackles the title role of Gloria Steinem in Emily' Mann's Gloria: A Life, the opening production in McCarter Theatre Center's 2019-2020 Theater Series.

A richly-detailed tapestry about one of the most inspiring and remarkable women of our time, the McCarter production features a dynamic all-female cast led by Mary McDonnell. The play premiered earlier this year with an acclaimed Off-Broadway run produced by Daryl Roth. The original direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus will be restaged by McCarter's Artistic Director and Resident Playwright Emily Mann.



