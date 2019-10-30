Photo Flash: Marlo Thomas, Joe DiPietro and More Celebrate Opening of LAST DAYS OF SUMMER

The new musical LAST DAYS OF SUMMER opened this past Friday, October 25th to unanimous rave reviews at George Street Playhouse. Under the direction of Jeff Calhoun (NEWSIES, GREASE, BIG RIVER), LAST DAYS OF SUMMER features book & lyrics by Steve Kluger (based on his best-selling novel) and music by Grammy Award winner Jason Howland (LITTLE WOMEN).

The sold-out opening night crowd included Marlo Thomas, Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro, Bon Jovi's David Bryan, Alison Fraser, Claybourne Elder, Drew Brody, Emily Loesser, and more. They were all there not only to celebrate this extraordinary new show but also to check out the stunning new state-of-the-art New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC).

Featuring Bobby Conte Thornton (A BRONX TALE, this seasons COMPANY) and Teal Wicks (THE CHER SHOW, WICKED, FINDING NEVERLAND), the cast also includes Danny Binstock ("The Blacklist," "Elementary"), Will Burton (HELLO, DOLLY!; AN AMERICAN IN PARIS), Mylinda Hull (42nd STREET, DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS, "Fosse/Verdon"), Christine Pedi (CHICAGO, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY), and Don Stephenson (THE PRODUCERS, TITANIC, ROCK OF AGES).

They are joined by a young cast featuring Julian Emile Lerner (Gavroche in the LES MISERABLES national tour) and Parker Weathersbee ("The Long Road Home," LES MISERABLES national tour), in addition to Sabatino Cruz (Astoria Performing Arts Center's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE), Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton (SCHOOL OF ROCK national tour), and Jeslyn Zubrycki. Rounding out the cast are Junior Mendez, Julio Rey, Peter Saide, and Sean Watkinson.

In LAST DAYS OF SUMMER, Joe Margolis and his young son open an old box of letters that transport Joe back to his youth in Brooklyn and the summer of 1942, when young Joey and his best friend Craig are writing fan letters to their hero Charlie Banks, the star third baseman of the New York Giants. LAST DAYS OF SUMMER features a new score of big band sounds and jazz music of the era.

The Associate Director and Choreographer for LAST DAYS OF SUMMER is Paul McGill (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH) and the production features set design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by two-time Drama Desk nominee Loren Shaw, lighting design by Tony & Drama Desk winner Ken Billington, sound design by two-time Tony winner Brian Ronan, and musical direction by Lon Hoyt (HAIRSPRAY, FOOTLOOSE). LAST DAYS OF SUMMER is produced in association with Daryl Roth.

LAST DAYS OF SUMMER is George Street Playhouse's inaugural production at NBPAC, located in downtown New Brunswick, NJ at 11 Livingston Avenue. Performances will run through November 10th.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director David Saint since 1998, and Kelly Ryman, Managing Director since 2013, George Street Playhouse produces groundbreaking new works, inspiring productions of the classics, and hit Broadway plays and musicals that speak to the heart and mind, with an unwavering commitment to producing new work. As New Brunswick's first producing theatre, George Street Playhouse became the cornerstone of the revitalization of the City's arts and cultural landscape. With its 45-year history of producing nationally renowned theatre, the Playhouse continues to fill a unique theatre and arts education role in the city, state and greater metropolitan region.

To purchase tickets, buy a subscription, or for more information about George Street Playhouse, visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org.





