Photo Flash: MST Opens PIPELINE

Mile Square Theatre, Hudson County's leading professional theatre, presents Dominique Morisseau's searing drama Pipeline.

A mother's hopes for her son clash with an educational system rigged against him. With profound compassion and lyricism, Pipeline brings an urgent conversation powerfully to the fore. Issues of class, race, parenting, and education in America come to the surface as we are left to question the structures that ultimately trap underserved communities.

Nya, an inner-city public high school teacher, is committed to her students but desperate to give her only son Omari opportunities they'll never have. When a controversial incident at his upstate private school threatens to get him expelled, Nya must confront his rage and her own choices as a parent. But will she be able to reach him before a world beyond her control pulls him away?

Pipeline stars Malikha Mallette (Daredevil, House of Cards), Marcus Denard Johnson, (Titan Theatre Company), Chadwick Antonio Rawlings (MST's 7th Inning Stretch), Jarvis Tomdio (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Jessica Darrow (Bitter Greens at 59E59 Theaters), and Annie McAdams (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike at MST).

The creative team includes many MST resident designers; scenic designer Matthew J. Fick (The Net Will Appear), costume designer Natalie Loveland (It's a Wonderful Life), lighting designer Jason Flamos (I and You), projection designer Joey Moro (Long Gone Daddy) and sound designer Frederick Kennedy.

Pipeline begins performances on Wednesday, September 11 and runs till Sunday, October 6. Opening night is September 13.

Tickets available at www.milesquaretheatre.org





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You