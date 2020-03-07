Photo Flash: Inside The Park Theatre's Open House

Park Theatre Open House / Theatre Tours / Gallery Opening continues on Sunday!

There will be live musical performances at the open house with tours of the theatre, refreshments and food by local vendors, along with the grand opening of the 2nd floor art gallery, the weekend of March 6-8. 2020. Website: ParkTheatreNJ.org Contact: info@ParkTheatreNJ.org

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, March 7 at noon.

The Park Theatre (also known as the Park Performing Arts Center) is located at 560 32nd Street in Union City, New Jersey 07087.

The Park Theatre, a 1300+ seat house owned by the Archdiocese of Newark, was built in 1931 and had been an active performing arts venue, made famous by The Passion Play. In recent years it had fallen into disuse and in need of restoration. Under the guidance and artistic management of John Lant, and with the help of many volunteers, the Park Theatre is currently under a much needed refurbishment action plan, inside and out, and is again working to become an active arts center. With current Off-Broadway musicals for local schools and the community already planned throughout the Spring of 2020, it will once again become an arts beacon for the community.

The remaining house times are:

Sunday March 8, 2020 @ 12 PM - 4 PM

Performing at the Open House in the lounge will be:

Sunday: Jaeyoung Jeong (Guitar), Euiju Cheong (piano)



from left to right: Cara London, Eric Sirota, James Dalton , John Lant, Maarten Cornelis, John Harrison and Jennifer Anderson. At the Park Theatre ribbon cutting ceremony. The weekend celebration

The Park Theatre The weekend celebration continues of Sunday from 12-4 PM

John Lant giving a tour of the Park Theatre and art gallery, which is showing the artwork of Cara London. The weekend celebration continues of Sunday from 12-4 PM





