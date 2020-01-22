Photo Flash: First Look at the World Premiere of MIDWIVES at George Street Playhouse

New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian's world premiere stage adaptation of his novel MIDWIVES began performances last night at George Street Playhouse's new home at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. The official Opening Night is this Friday, January 24th.

See photos below!

A severe snowstorm breaks out during a routine at-home birth. With no way to contact the outside world, midwife Sibyl Danforth makes an impossible decision to save the life of a baby. But when the sun rises and the blizzard clears, questions arise about what really occurred that icy Vermont night.

For tickets or more information, visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org or call (732) 246-7717.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You