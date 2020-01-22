Photo Flash: First Look at the World Premiere of MIDWIVES at George Street Playhouse
New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian's world premiere stage adaptation of his novel MIDWIVES began performances last night at George Street Playhouse's new home at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. The official Opening Night is this Friday, January 24th.
See photos below!
A severe snowstorm breaks out during a routine at-home birth. With no way to contact the outside world, midwife Sibyl Danforth makes an impossible decision to save the life of a baby. But when the sun rises and the blizzard clears, questions arise about what really occurred that icy Vermont night.
Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson
Monique Robinson, Ryan George, Grace Experience, and Ellen McLaughlin
Ryan George, Monique Robinson and Ellen McLaughlin
Ryan George and Monique Robinson
Michael Cullen, Molly Carden, John Bolger, Lee Sellars, Ellen McLaughlin, and Armand Schultz
Michael Cullen (Top), Molly Carden, John Bolger, Ellen McLaughlin, Lee Sellars, and Armand Schultz
John Bolger, Molly Carden, and Ellen McLaughlin
Ellen McLaughlin, Molly Carden, and John Bolger
Molly Carden and John Bolger in MIDWIVES