Photo Flash: First Look at Mile Square Theatre's A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL

Mile Square Theatre, Hudson County's leading professional theatre, presents A Merry Little Christmas Carol adapted and directed by Mark Shanahan.

A Merry Little Christmas Carol is a Dickens of a tale, told many times and many ways, but never before like this. Mile Square Theatre's new production features five actors who take on all the classic characters from the beloved Dickens story, reimagined in a delightful new adaptation by Mark Shanahan. Audiences will delight in quick change artistry, puppetry, traditional music and the warmth, laughter and tears of this beloved holiday classic.

A holiday treat under our tree ready for you to unwrap, A Merry Little Christmas Carol is a magical journey of discovery and redemption that is perfect for the whole family.



"Mark Shanahan is an extraordinary writer and director, and we are thrilled to have him back at MST directing his own wonderfully theatrical adaptation of the Dickens classic," says MST Artistic Director Chris O'Connor. "Mark's 2017 MST production of The 39 Steps was by far one of our most memorable productions. People still talk about it! Dickens' A Christmas Carol is my favorite tale for the holidays, and when Mark told me he had written a new adaptation, I jumped at the chance to produce it at MST."

A Merry Little Christmas Carol stars Bruce Warren (Oklahoma! National Tour), Joe Delafield, (Tartuffe on Broadway, MST'S The 39 Steps), Joi Danielle Price (Broadway's Mamma Mia, Raisin), Kelsey Roberts (Syracuse Stage), and Paul Gary (Florida Rep).

The creative team brings back; Charlie Corcoran, who designed the set for The 39 Steps; MST resident scenic designer Matthew J. Fick, designing lights (The Net Will Appear, Pipeline), MST resident costume designer Peter Fogel (The 39 Steps, The Net Will Appear), MST resident scenic artist and prop master Emmett Grosland (I and You, Pipeline) and sound designer Sean Hagerty (The Net Will Appear).

A Merry Little Christmas Carol begins performances on Thursday, December 5 and runs till Sunday, December 29. Opening night is December 7 @ 8pm. December 5 and December 6 are SOLD OUT.

Tickets available at www.milesquaretheatre.org, or by calling 201-683-7014.

Tickets are $15-40 • $18 students and seniors.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You