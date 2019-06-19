Photo Flash: First Look At Bergen County's Shakespeare In The Park

Shakespeare in the Park in Bergen County is back for a second year! Black Box Studios initiated free performances of Shakespeare's works in 2018, with rotating performances of Twelfth Night and Macbeth. This summer, the team will return to the stage with Romeo & Juliet and Othello!

In July and August, a troupe of theater-makers will bring these shows to hot spots throughout Bergen County. The core company of both shows includes repeat players from last year: Michael Gardiner (Iago), Sara Giacomini (Romeo), Danielle MacMath (Benvolio, Emilia), Ellen Revesz (The Nurse), Benjamin Shanblatt (Chorus), Larissa Terese (Juliet, Bianca), Zach Abraham (Brabantio/Lodovico), Sam Cancelarich (Senator/Ensemble), and Jason Felix (Tybalt).

They are joined by newcomers Stacy Cancelarich (Lady Capulet), Cassandra Guglielmo (Peter, Desdemona), Alex Hughes (Mercutio, Cassio), Kentrell Loftin (Friar Laurence, Othello), Arthur Gregory Pugh (Lord Capulet, Montano), and Conor Wilson (Pairs, Rode! rigo).

In Romeo and Juliet, the most famous love story comes to life on stage this summer. The Montagues and Capulets have been feuding for ages. The children decide to take matters into their own hands, and the star-crossed lovers attempt to overcome the societal pressures surrounding them. Inspired by punk-rock, this adaptation with non traditional casting breathes new life into this classic tale.

Othello is a story about societal status and what it means to be an outsider. Othello is a self-made man and a Moor who seems to reach the peak of his career and love life - but his friend Iago seeks to undo this happiness. Set in the high powered business world, the play's varied and enduring themes will leave the audience questioning societal attitudes.

Performance dates and locations are as follows: The Bandshell at Votee Park Palisade Ave Teaneck, NJ 07666 Thurs 7/11- 8pm Othello Fri 7/12- 8pm Othello Sat 7/13- 8pm Romeo & Juliet Sun 7/14- 8pm Romeo & Juliet Thurs 7/! 18- 8pm Othello Fri 7/19- 8pm Othello Sat 7/20- 8pm Othello Thurs 7/25- 8pm Romeo & Juliet Fri 7/26- 8pm Romeo & Juliet Sat 7/27- 8pm Romeo & Juliet Thurs 8/1- 8pm Romeo & Juliet Fri 8/2- 8pm Romeo & Juliet Sat 8/3- 8pm Othello Sun 8/4 8pm Othello Englewood Public Library 31 Engle Street Englewood, NJ 07631 Wed 7/17- 8pm Othello Wed 7/24- 8pm Romeo & Juliet Wed 7/31- 8pm Othello Wed 8/7- 8pm Romeo & Juliet Wed 8/14- 8pm Romeo & Juliet Wed 8/21- 8pm Othello Van Neste Square Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Sun 7/21- 4pm Othello Sun 7/28- 4pm Romeo & Juliet Davis Johnson Park and Gardens 137 Engle Street Tenafly, NJ 07670 Thurs 8/8- 8pm Romeo & Juliet Sun 8/11- 4pm

Othello Black Box Studios is the team that brings free Shakespeare to Bergen County. Black Box Studios has been involved with educational theater for the past ten years, expanding to professional theater a few years ago. All performances are free to the public, thanks to the support of the fol! lowing sponsors: Holy Name Hospital, Cross River Bank, Davis, Saperstein & Salomon, Provident Bank, Five Star Senior Residences, Englewood Crowne Plaza, The Ardelle Institute, Friedburg Properties, Friends of the Englewood Library, The Boro of Tenafly, and The Ridgewood Guild.



Kentrell Loftin and Cassandra Guglielmo

Cassandra Guglielmo and Kentrell Loftin

Larissa Terese and Sara Giacomini

Sara Giacomini and Larissa Terese

Michael Gardiner and Conor Wilson

Alex Hughes and Larissa Terese





