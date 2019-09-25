Photo Flash: Exit 82 Theatre Company Presents THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

The thrill that ignites fans from the original Rocky Horror Picture Show has been resurrected by Exit 82 Theatre Company on stage.

This intimate stage production of The Rocky Horror Show will be performed in Exit 82's immersive studio theater - keeping the audience completely submerged in the kinky punk sensation we all know as Rocky Horror. "We are pulling from the original production from London in 1973," says the director Corey Rubel, "as if we were in the basement of Webster Hall." This production is paying homage to the concept of the original production: sexual, grungy, and defying all social norms. When Rocky Horror made its way to the United States, however, the production bubble-gummed the ideals of Rocky Horror and was ultimately made less scandalous. The cult classic inevitably grew when the campy movie came to theaters, and stage callouts were born! Complete with callouts and props, the highly interactive show playing at the Exit 82 Studio Theater will be a fun new way to see this favorite classic!

With an incredible cast of strong performers, The Rocky Horror Show is not one to miss. Featuring Adam Tabellija as Frank-N-Furter, Evan Pelaia and Kara Arena as Brad and Janet, Frankie Confalone as Riff Raff, Erin Clemente as Magenta and Usherette, Becky Hobba as Columbia, Zack Bliss as Rocky Horror, Tim DeMarco as Eddie and Dr. Scott, Thomas McNeill as Narrator, and a strong ensemble of Phantoms that include Mia Avenoso, Gianna Avenoso, Cameron Ross Schlussler, and Justice Mascola. Step into the theater as innocent as Brad and Janet, and leave in Frank-N-Furter's heels!

To add to the excitement, every year Toms River is host to the second largest Halloween parade in the world. All the way from the Toms River Shopping Center on Route 37, and marching down Main Street, you can spot several floats and be a part of fun activities within the community. The very first parade was in 1938, and is a welcoming place for all festive newcomers of any age. Exit 82 is adding to the festivities by having a special Halloween performance of Rocky Horror that night after the parade, creating an exciting new addition to the tradition!

The Exit 82 Studio Theater offers a unique, intimate theater experience and is BYOB for patrons over the age of 21 (beer and wine only). THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW runs three weekends this fall: October 18 - 20, October 25 - 27, October 31, November 1 - 3. Tickets are general admission and are $26 for adults and $24 for seniors. Group rates and ADA seating are also available. Performances are held at the Exit 82 Studio Theater located at 73 Main Street in Toms River, NJ. Tickets on sale now at www.exit82theatre.com.

