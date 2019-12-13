Photo Flash: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Brings the Holiday Spirit to Art House Productions

A live mash-up of nearly every movie version of A Christmas Carol ever made. Reid Farrington's A Christmas Carol conjures up over 100 years of film history through Dickens' classic tale. Fast-paced, funny and moving, this multimedia theater experience is both a contemporary spin on a classic tale and a nostalgic journey for all ages - it's perfect for the whole family! Reid Farrington's A Christmas Carol runs December 11-22, 2019 at Art House Productions in Jersey City, NJ.

Check out photos below!

Featuring Zachary Eisenstat, Laura K. Nicoll, Adam Patterson Director/Creator/Video Design: Reid Farrington Lighting Design: Evan Hawkins Sound Design: Marcelo Anez Costume Design: Erin Murphy Scenic Design: Neil Wilkenson Stage Manager: Jackie Mercer





