Photo Flash: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Brings the Holiday Spirit to Art House Productions

Article Pixel Dec. 13, 2019  

A live mash-up of nearly every movie version of A Christmas Carol ever made. Reid Farrington's A Christmas Carol conjures up over 100 years of film history through Dickens' classic tale. Fast-paced, funny and moving, this multimedia theater experience is both a contemporary spin on a classic tale and a nostalgic journey for all ages - it's perfect for the whole family! Reid Farrington's A Christmas Carol runs December 11-22, 2019 at Art House Productions in Jersey City, NJ.

Featuring Zachary Eisenstat, Laura K. Nicoll, Adam Patterson Director/Creator/Video Design: Reid Farrington Lighting Design: Evan Hawkins Sound Design: Marcelo Anez Costume Design: Erin Murphy Scenic Design: Neil Wilkenson Stage Manager: Jackie Mercer

Zachary Eisenstat, Adam Patterson and Laura K. Nicoll

Zachary Eisenstat and Adam Patterson

Adam Patterson and Laura K. Nicoll

Zachary Eisenstat and Laura K. Nicoll

Zachary Eisenstat and Laura K. Nicoll

Adam Patterson

Adam Patterson



