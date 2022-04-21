Pennington Players Brings ART to The Kelsey Theatre This Month

Yasmina Reza's comedy "Art" hits the Kelsey Theatre stage April 29 - May 1 on the Mercer County Community College (MCCC) campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students, seniors and children and can be purchased online at www.KelseyTheatre.org or by calling 609-570-3333.

The multiple award-winning play (translated from French by playwright/screenwriter Christopher Hampton) takes a hilarious look at the bonds of friendship viewed through the prism of modern art and asks the questions: How much would you pay for a painting that was a white canvas? Would it matter who the painter was? Would it be art?

The story begins when one of Marc's best friends, Serge, buys a "very unusual" expensive painting. To Marc, the painting is a joke. However, Serge insists Marc doesn't have the proper standard to judge the work. Yvan - another friend - gets pulled into the discussion. Lines are drawn and the friends square off over the canvas. Arguments become less theoretical and more personal and border on destroying their longtime friendships. So the true question is revealed: "How much is a painting really worth?"

Yasmina Reza is an award-winning French playwright, novelist, memoirist and actor best known for her satiric plays that speak to contemporary middle-class anxieties. Her work has been translated into more than 30 languages.

"Art" is directed by Frank Ferrara of West Windsor and features Michael Gilbert of Cranbury as Marc, Carlos Gonzalez-Najera of Burlington as Yvan and Mark Falango of Titusville as Serge.

The production team includes producer/stage manager Jenn Gregg of Ewing; set designer Alan Naidoff of Princeton and Shawn Simmons of Hamilton; lighting designer Vicki Kaiser of East Windsor; and sound designer Evan Paine of Hamilton.

Performance Dates

Friday, April 29 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for children, students and senior citizens. Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333. Tickets may also be ordered directly at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35232.

Kelsey Theatre is located on the MCCC campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor Township. The theater is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org.

Note: Masks are recommended but not required in the theater.