Paula Poundstone to Close Centenary Stage Company's Summerfest 2025

Centenary Stage Company will close Summerfest 2025 by welcoming back comedian Paula Poundstone to the Sitnik Stage for one night only on August 23 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $40.00 for orchestra seating and $35.00 for balcony seating in advance. Ticket prices increase by $5.00 on the day of the performance. All tickets are subject to additional per-ticket service fees.

Known for her smart, observational humor and frequent appearances on NPR's Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!, Paula Poundstone returns to Centenary Stage Company following her sold-out performance in September of 2018. A veteran stand-up comedian, author, and panelist, Paula Poundstone is widely recognized for her long-running role on NPR’s weekly news quiz show Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! She also tours her comedy shows to theaters across the country.

In addition to her live performances, Poundstone hosts the weekly comedy podcast Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone, and has appeared in both television and film, including voicing the character “Forgetter Paula” in Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out and Inside Out 2. She has appeared on numerous television programs including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS Sunday Morning, and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Poundstone was the first woman to host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and has performed in venues across the United States for over four decades. In addition to her work in comedy, she is the author of multiple books, including There’s Nothing in This Book That I Meant to Say and The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness.

Paula Poundstone will be joining Centenary Stage Company for one night only on Saturday, August 23 at 8:00 PM in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center. The Lackland Performing Arts Center is located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.

The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00–5:00 PM and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.

Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms—Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest CSC news and special offers.